Advertisement

It was a roller coaster week in U.S. politics, starting with Monday’s Iowa voting debacle and the continuation of Donald Trump’s speech on the nation’s fissile state and his acquittal in the Senate trial. But who are the losers and winners of a few dramatic days for Republicans and Democrats?

5/5: Donald Trump

A boastful and aggressive US president called his speech at the White House on Thursday a “celebration” – and that could be. He was at the end of a week of 80 minutes in his State of the Union address for his re-election on primetime television and acquittal and impeachment – and only one Republican voted against him. A Gallup poll found that the president’s approval rate reached its highest level since 2017, at 49%. In addition, the primary democratic race had a catastrophic start in Iowa. The president held up a front page of the newspaper that read “Trump acquitted” and said to the crowd in the White House: “Let me take this home with me; Maybe we frame it. It’s the only good headline I’ve ever had in the Washington Post. “His speech sounded like a preview of the one he wants to deliver after the election victory on November 4th.

‘Dirty cops, treats and liars’: Trump on impeachment video

Advertisement

4/5: Pete Buttigieg

If anyone in Iowa managed to counter the chaos, it was the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who more or less declared victory before the results came in, and who stepped into the limelight as much as possible. Did he win at all? With a vote share of almost 100%, Buttigieg is only 0.09% ahead of socialist rival Bernie Sanders among the delegates, and Sanders is ahead of the young candidate in the referendums. But the experienced Vermont senator now has to wait in New Hampshire until next week to secure his share of the glory.

Pete Buttigieg at the campaign in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Photo: Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

March 5: Mike Bloomberg

The multi-billion dollar former mayor of New York’s decision to forego the early states and instead shower California with advertising seems partially justified. With the usual momentum given to the Iowa winner, Bloomberg’s strong performance in the series of states voting on Super Tuesday (March 3rd) is bound to give a thousand food for thought as to whether Bloomberg is Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg can avoid and unite the center. Do you feel uncomfortable when a rich man buys the race? Bloomberg has an answer. “Someone said,” Are you spending too much money? “And I said,” I’m spending money to get rid of Donald Trump. “And the guy said,” Spend more. “

Michael Bloomberg advertises in Rhode Island. Photo: David Goldman / AP

2/5: Joe Biden

Barack Obama’s former vice president was the leader in the Democratic race this week and still leads most of the national polls and match-ups with Trump. But fourth place in Iowa – a result he called ventriloquist – has seriously hampered his assessment that he is the most selectable candidate. If he scores below average again in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden could find supporters and donors who will fail him for Buttigieg or Bloomberg.

Joe Biden in the election campaign in Somersworth, New Hampshire. Photo: Rick Wilking / Reuters

1/5: Nancy Pelosi

The Democratic leader in the House of Representatives has put a lot of effort into indicting Trump. However, this only happened when the probative value in the case of Ukraine became overwhelming. She initiated the process knowing that Trump would almost certainly be acquitted, but hoped to impeach him for posterity, thwart his legislative agenda, and damage him before the November election. It has been successful on the first two points, but the latter is very much an issue. In addition, Pelosi – usually so strained with Trump – risked losing moral credentials when she tore up her copy of his speech on the state of the Union on live television and tricked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo into comparing Lisa Simpson. (Critics said he didn’t understand the episode.)

Nancy Pelosi tears up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech after his State of the Union address. Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images

Mat Greenfield

(@MatGreenfield)

Hmm, a GIF from this episode of The Simpsons in which Lisa visits DC is a witness to political corruption and her belief in democracy has been shattered. Own goal, Pompeo. https://t.co/xAx0v3yzaE

February 5, 2020

0/5: The state of Iowa

Even before the Monday debacle, Iowa was criticized for being a small, 90% white, mostly rural state that had a disproportionate impact on the democratic race, with apps failing and phone lines overwhelmed, meaning that even the Democrats on Friday were unable to tell who won the first high season competition. In the results that the party finally released, the number of votes did not add up and, according to the New York Times, the numbers included inconsistencies and errors, which prompted the national party presidency to request a review “for public confidence in the results to ensure”. Conspiracy theories raged that the party intentionally sabotaged Sanders’ chances – and the Trump campaign cheerfully ignited the flames. If the Iowa State Party had deliberately tried to undermine its place in the primary hierarchy, it couldn’t have done better.

A district worker counts the votes in Iowa. Photo: Jim Bourg / Reuters