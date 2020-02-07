Iowa Caucus app error: Democratic representative urges DNC chair to resign

Advertisement

Tom Perez at an election night rally in Washington, DC, November 6, 2018. (Al Drago / Reuters)

Democratic party officials have expressed increasing disappointment with National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez’s handling of the Iowa Caucus aftermath, and a member of Congress even called for Perez’s resignation, Politico reported on Friday.

“Oh yes,” representative Marcia Fudge (D., Ohio) said to Politico when asked if Perez should go. “We are a party in chaos.”

Representative Bennie Thompson (D., Miss.) Was also dissatisfied with Perez’s handling of the crisis.

“It’s only a matter of time before he leaves,” said Thompson.

Democratic Party officials were furious with Perez after the DNC presidency took a day to publicly respond to the delay in the results of the caucus. Party members thought Perez had left Iowa party leader Troy Price to take the blame for the delay.

“Lots of party leaders are upset that (Perez) treats one of their colleagues like this,” commented a party leader.

“It was very frustrating not to hear anything from the DNC for 48 hours, except that they threw Troy under the bus,” said Tina Podlodowski, president of the Washington State Party.

When performing on MSNBC on Thursday, Perez blamed the Iowa Democrats for the caucus problems.

“This was a major failure in the league (Price),” said Perez. “And we’ve been with him ever since.”

While Perez tried to distance the national party from caucus failure, the DNC was reportedly heavily involved in developing the app, which was largely responsible for the delays in reporting.

New nugget: DNC hired a cyber security consultant to help developers test before and during the app creation process. According to my sources, the DNC has been instrumental in every step from approving contracts through security consultants to coding. #IACaucus

– Maura Barrett (@ MauraBarrettNBC) February 7, 2020

The Iowa Democrats have not yet announced a final caucus winner. With 99 percent of the results released in South Bend on Friday, Indian Mayor Pete Buttigieg had a poor lead over Senator Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.).

Buttigieg’s latest WBZ / Boston Globe / Suffolk University survey by New Hampshire Caucus is one percentage point behind Sanders.

