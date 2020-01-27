Investigating the Kobe Bryant crash is likely to focus on fog and possible mechanical problems, experts say

Advertisement

The investigation into the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and seven others aboard a Sikorsky S-76B is likely to focus on foggy weather conditions and possible mechanical problems, aviation experts and pilots said on Sunday.

Visibility in the region was so poor at the time of the crash, which occurred just before 10 a.m. in Calabasas, that the Los Angeles police and district sheriff departments had dropped off their helicopters.

Bad weather would not have prevented Bryant’s helicopter from flying because it should be equipped with instruments that pilots can fly in harsh conditions, experts said. Without the instruments, the pilot would have operated the helicopter according to visual flight rules [VFR], which require good visibility.

An audio recording of an exchange between the pilot and the air traffic controllers indicates that he was flying under visual flight rules, but this could not be confirmed on Sunday evening. At one point, the pilot tells a controller that he is “in sight at 1,500 feet”.

Bryant’s helicopter took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County at 9:06 a.m., passed Boyle Heights and Dodger Stadium, and circled Glendale before crashing in heavy fog.

Kurt Deetz, former pilot of Island Express Holding Corp., with which the helicopter was registered, told The Times that the crash was more weather-related than mechanical.

“The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that plane – it just doesn’t happen,” he said.

Deetz, who claimed to have spent more than 1,000 hours in the helicopter that crashed on Sunday, called his condition “fantastic”. Island Express follows a “very good maintenance program,” he added.

The helicopter that carried Bryant and the others was built in 1991 and was equipped with two turboshaft engines and could accommodate two crew members and 12 passengers.

The model has been flying in various iterations since the 1970s and is a popular choice among executives, celebrities and others. The helicopter was used by air ambulance and oil companies to transport workers to offshore drilling rigs.

According to an analysis by the Los Angeles Times from the accident reports of the National Transportation Safety Board and data from the Federal Aviation Administration from 2018, the S-76 model had the lowest number and fatal accident rate of all popular civilian helicopters in the United States from 2006 to 2016 ,

Of the 12 popular models, the S-76 had the second-lowest rate of fatal accidents at 0.2 per 100,000 flight hours. The model was only involved in two fatal accidents during this period.

A Sikorsky S-76A fell in Louisiana in March 2013 and killed all three people on board. The NTSB decided that the crash was caused by a broken rotor blade.

Eight people died in another accident in Louisiana in 2009 when a Sikorsky S-76C hit a red-tailed hawk, broke the windshield, and disrupted the vehicle’s fuel control. This was the result of an NTSB investigation. The agency urged the FAA to issue regulations that require helicopter windshields to be resistant to bird strikes.

In general, however, the S-76 has a good reputation.

“It is well designed. It is robust. It is a robust helicopter. For this reason, executives like to fly with such helicopters – they have significantly fewer problems,” said aviation consultant William Lawrence, a retired Colonel in the Marine Corps and test pilot and instructor for Helicopter.

Lawrence, an experienced accident researcher, said the possible causes of the crash range from engine problems to rotor failures to electrical interference. He said that NTSB investigators who sent a team to the crash site should have no difficulty in determining whether it was mechanical failure, weather failure, or both.

Even if the pilot had flown on instruments, the helicopter could have had a mechanical problem.

“And when he’s in the fog and on instruments and has an emergency, it makes recovery much more difficult,” he said. “Any emergency is exacerbated when you can’t see your surroundings.”

The name of the pilot was not published.

Chuck Street, general manager of Los Angeles Area Helicopter Operators Assn., To which Island Express belongs, said the company’s main business was to transport passengers from Long Beach to Avalon on Catalina Island. It also wore celebrities like Bryant for private flights, he said.

“They had a very, very good security culture,” Street said of the company. “Whenever I was there or talking to their pilots … number one priority was safety.”

Street said the pilot of the crash was instrument-tested and described him as “well-trained and careful”.

“He took what he did seriously,” Street said, declining to identify him. “The words that come to mind when I think of him: professional and happy.”

Even when training, fog can be dangerous for helicopter pilots. Pilots with the Fresno County Sheriff’s office will not fly their helicopters if visibility is less than three miles, said Juan Reyes, a deputy sheriff pilot who has flown helicopters for the office for more than 12 years.

“Fog is obviously the worst situation you want to fly in,” he said. “[In] fog you have no view.”

When the Fresno County’s sheriff’s office encounters fog, the pilots slow down, he said.

“The last thing you want to do is fly in at high speed and then fly into a fog bank or cloud,” said Reyes.

Deetz, who had flown Bryant on the same helicopter from 2014 to 2016, said that after a public record of the trajectory and wide debris field appeared to be very fast, just before the impact, about 160 miles an hour.

After a 40-minute flight, Deetz added, the vehicle would have had about 800 pounds of fuel on board.

“That’s enough to light a pretty big fire,” he said.

Deetz said his “heart sank” when he heard about the crash on Sunday.

“It’s a very surreal experience in this business to hear about such a crash,” he said, remembering happier moments.

When Bryant pulled out of the NBA in 2016, he was flying the same helicopter out of downtown Los Angeles, wrapped in a gray and black livery with his Mamba emblem on the side, Deetz said.

Bryant favored the S-76B, Deetz said, which he compared to “a Cadillac, a sedan – it’s limo-esque.” The model is popular with celebrities and is known to be comfortable and safe, he said. His sister model, the S-76A, “is more like a work truck,” he said.

When he was flying Bryant, Deetz said the star was quiet: “It was always” hey “, thumbs up or sometimes nothing. He stayed alone. He would get in, get out, and that was it. There were no hugs, none Setbacks – he was very professional. “

Deetz remembered a flight on Father’s Day 2016: he spent the day with his son when he received a call – could he fly Bryant to downtown Los Angeles?

Deetz brought his son, who was sitting in the front with him. Bryant was behind with his daughters. He spotted Deetz’s son: “He’s a very private guy,” Deetz recalled, “but he noticed my son there and said,” Hey little man. “My son and I remembered it today.”

Times staff, Ben Poston, Ben Welsh and Kiera Feldman contributed to this report.

