With only three films
Trey Edward Shults has a reputation for being an immersive person under his belt
Filmmakers. Right from the start with his extraordinary debut, the low-fi indie Krisha,
an astute observation of an older woman with numerous vices crumbles violently
come together under the pressure of a family. Krisha’s success was evident
School’s original film and paved the way for his next major release
with Joel Edgerton and Kelvin
Harrison Jr (also in Waves), the dark and dark It
Comes at night; a dystopian world that is haunted by a highly contagious world
Outbreak.
With its latest
Release Waves, the shooting style goes back to Krisha, a thorough one
Investigation of the mental world of Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Switching
Halfway to a dramatic standstill to focus on his sister Emily
(Taylor Russell). A beautiful mesmeric Technicolor rays of the Miami sun
brushes every scene with a pulsating soundtrack from Hip Hop and Trent Reznor and
Close-up camera constantly moving, Waves takes you on a liquid
Journey of psychological decryption.
As part of our reporting
of Waves had the opportunity for TLE to speak to director Trey Edward
Shults.
Thanks for
Interview. You must have done a lot. I just watched my research today
At least five of them on YouTube and there were tons more.
“Really?” (laughs) Oh my god
Gosh … Well, I admittedly did a lot … but I had a break last week. So,
I am ready for today.
I found a lot
Similarities between Waves and your first film Krisha.
I would definitely do it
say a lot more between these two than It Comes at Night
two are more personal and semi-autobiographical. The approach with the
Filmmaking is very subjective, immersive, experience-oriented, emotional. I would send
the script to someone and say, think more like Krisha, a bigger, more
epic Krisha, that’s the spirit of the film. My middle film was hiding
the personal, which makes it metaphorically more personal. Another try.
Funnily enough, someone
I mentioned that the kitchen in Krisha was the same as in Waves.
Yes … the whole house, really.
It was so funny. A few people mentioned this to me. I mean, they’re not … in
Texas, the other one is in Florida. Completely different locations. But yes, as
As soon as I entered this house, it should be. I thought that is
the Krisha house here in Florida ”.
Your shooting style,
I would describe it as psychologically immersive. You see what the character is
go through in his head. What tricks do you use to achieve this effect?
I honestly think it is
everything. All we do is bring out the inside
emotional, spiritual state of the main character … and then you feel it through the
Filmmaking if that makes sense. We let the character dictate everything. So,
like from the recording listing to the sound design to the music selection. All is
Like base level: where’s Tyler? Where’s Emily? Where are they
emotionally at the point of your trip? Let us tell you where we’re going.
We wanted the viewer to connect with the characters headspace,
as much as possible.
Sometimes that means
Filming with a lot of crazy movement and sometimes not at all. If that
means rotating the camera in a car while Tyler is driving due to a specific problem
feel like he has what we did. As if this represented feelings of …
the chaotic freedom of young love. Or a simple conversation on a bench
when Emily takes over and she has all these sad feelings like isolation, we
would reduce the aspect ratio and from the moving camera we would stop it and
Film motionless. It’s about bringing the inner world of the character
out.
At first, during
Do you feel where I am? and where does it all go?
Only when things team up with Tyler do things fall
in place.
Well that’s what I do
by that it feels immediate and haunting. He is especially with Tyler
live his life in it and when it is in a fast place and he starts to degrade
has no time for editing. That was a main conversation for me. The
Filmmaking is designed so that we don’t look at it objectively
happen. We are there with him and take care. So, I hope you the viewer
You felt like you didn’t know where you were going to work with them. Then I have
I would assume that more perspective comes into play in the course of the film and you
Start to understand what the film is about. I was hoping it would reveal
even slowly like that.
The narrative is
placed in a family context, just like your two previous films. What is your
personal interest in researching family dynamics?
Honestly, I do not know
(laughs) I think I’m just fascinated by the family, but I’m not sure how they are
Extreme situations that I create in the family. I think I’m exploring
personal items. I mean families are complex. Man is complex. Relationships
are complex. This is the reason for many stories.
Is there a problem?
or are you worried when telling the story of a black family?
Well it happened
really organic. So I think it was right. It happened because of Kelvin
and I worked on my last film together and we got very close. We wanted
doing something and the only idea I had at the time was this. A year passed and
then we tried to find out everything and then I started to write it correctly. While
During this time we did what we would call “mini therapy”
Sessions ”in which we only talk about our past and our experiences at the age when
Tyler is with. By speaking we found a lot in common in our experience
but also specifically nuanced differences. I tried to find out Kelvin’s state of mind
State at the time, his relationships, his family, generational baggage. Focus
continue his relationship with his father … all the good stuff.
Then I finally had one
Screenplay, I sent the script to Kelvin knowing that he would only be the main character
Character for half the film … he still wanted to be there. Then we continued to work
on the script. Kelvin would take notes and then I would go back and do something
rewrites. This is like eight months before the shoot. Both Kelvin and I
thought the movie would only work if it really was
black family. In particular, you can reach a more universal place. Obviously,
I am white and everything comes to mind in the sense that I may or may not
to grasp some things. But why I think it works is working with
Kelvin and hearing him translate his experience.
So, Kelvin was like
Your advisor for the film.
Yes exactly, great time.
I’m generally a great collaborative, but I’ve never gotten this far
Screenplay like Waves. Which was fun, but it was a basic level
Thing. He is one of my best friends, we wanted to work together. And I would
Let’s say that cooperation with the other actors is also rampant.
I’ve read that
was Terence Malick’s apprentice for a while?
Not his apprentice. I
I just have to work on a couple of things with him.
In Waves I
can see references to his work.
For sure. I can see where
You come from. I can probably see less objectively than others because
I am making the film. What I do know is that it changed my life course.
Working for him changed my life path. It taught me how to approach
Filmmaking and how to find my own voice. Create films in a unique way that feels
loyal to you. And there is the fact that he made some of my favorite films
always like tree of life. I didn’t consciously use him
but I’m happy that it feels connected.
You tackle
with many questions in the film such as race, gender, generation differences, abortion,
Substance abuse, etc., but it never feels deliberate or preaching.
I would say that thing
That fixed it because we never wrote in an issue because it was an issue. It
everything came naturally. So it’s like dealing with life and allowing it to happen
Organically dictate the story. I don’t think the film makes a statement
on all these things. I think if I came out differently than I did, I would
would fail drastically.
Waves is out now.