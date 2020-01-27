Advertisement

With only three films

Trey Edward Shults has a reputation for being an immersive person under his belt

Filmmakers. Right from the start with his extraordinary debut, the low-fi indie Krisha,

an astute observation of an older woman with numerous vices crumbles violently

come together under the pressure of a family. Krisha’s success was evident

School’s original film and paved the way for his next major release

with Joel Edgerton and Kelvin

Harrison Jr (also in Waves), the dark and dark It

Comes at night; a dystopian world that is haunted by a highly contagious world

Outbreak.

With its latest

Release Waves, the shooting style goes back to Krisha, a thorough one

Investigation of the mental world of Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), Switching

Halfway to a dramatic standstill to focus on his sister Emily

(Taylor Russell). A beautiful mesmeric Technicolor rays of the Miami sun

brushes every scene with a pulsating soundtrack from Hip Hop and Trent Reznor and

Close-up camera constantly moving, Waves takes you on a liquid

Journey of psychological decryption.

Advertisement

As part of our reporting

of Waves had the opportunity for TLE to speak to director Trey Edward

Shults.

Thanks for

Interview. You must have done a lot. I just watched my research today

At least five of them on YouTube and there were tons more.

“Really?” (laughs) Oh my god

Gosh … Well, I admittedly did a lot … but I had a break last week. So,

I am ready for today.

I found a lot

Similarities between Waves and your first film Krisha.

I would definitely do it

say a lot more between these two than It Comes at Night

two are more personal and semi-autobiographical. The approach with the

Filmmaking is very subjective, immersive, experience-oriented, emotional. I would send

the script to someone and say, think more like Krisha, a bigger, more

epic Krisha, that’s the spirit of the film. My middle film was hiding

the personal, which makes it metaphorically more personal. Another try.

Funnily enough, someone

I mentioned that the kitchen in Krisha was the same as in Waves.

Yes … the whole house, really.

It was so funny. A few people mentioned this to me. I mean, they’re not … in

Texas, the other one is in Florida. Completely different locations. But yes, as

As soon as I entered this house, it should be. I thought that is

the Krisha house here in Florida ”.

Your shooting style,

I would describe it as psychologically immersive. You see what the character is

go through in his head. What tricks do you use to achieve this effect?

I honestly think it is

everything. All we do is bring out the inside

emotional, spiritual state of the main character … and then you feel it through the

Filmmaking if that makes sense. We let the character dictate everything. So,

like from the recording listing to the sound design to the music selection. All is

Like base level: where’s Tyler? Where’s Emily? Where are they

emotionally at the point of your trip? Let us tell you where we’re going.

We wanted the viewer to connect with the characters headspace,

as much as possible.

Sometimes that means

Filming with a lot of crazy movement and sometimes not at all. If that

means rotating the camera in a car while Tyler is driving due to a specific problem

feel like he has what we did. As if this represented feelings of …

the chaotic freedom of young love. Or a simple conversation on a bench

when Emily takes over and she has all these sad feelings like isolation, we

would reduce the aspect ratio and from the moving camera we would stop it and

Film motionless. It’s about bringing the inner world of the character

out.

At first, during

Do you feel where I am? and where does it all go?

Only when things team up with Tyler do things fall

in place.

Well that’s what I do

by that it feels immediate and haunting. He is especially with Tyler

live his life in it and when it is in a fast place and he starts to degrade

has no time for editing. That was a main conversation for me. The

Filmmaking is designed so that we don’t look at it objectively

happen. We are there with him and take care. So, I hope you the viewer

You felt like you didn’t know where you were going to work with them. Then I have

I would assume that more perspective comes into play in the course of the film and you

Start to understand what the film is about. I was hoping it would reveal

even slowly like that.

The narrative is

placed in a family context, just like your two previous films. What is your

personal interest in researching family dynamics?

Honestly, I do not know

(laughs) I think I’m just fascinated by the family, but I’m not sure how they are

Extreme situations that I create in the family. I think I’m exploring

personal items. I mean families are complex. Man is complex. Relationships

are complex. This is the reason for many stories.

Is there a problem?

or are you worried when telling the story of a black family?

Well it happened

really organic. So I think it was right. It happened because of Kelvin

and I worked on my last film together and we got very close. We wanted

doing something and the only idea I had at the time was this. A year passed and

then we tried to find out everything and then I started to write it correctly. While

During this time we did what we would call “mini therapy”

Sessions ”in which we only talk about our past and our experiences at the age when

Tyler is with. By speaking we found a lot in common in our experience

but also specifically nuanced differences. I tried to find out Kelvin’s state of mind

State at the time, his relationships, his family, generational baggage. Focus

continue his relationship with his father … all the good stuff.

Then I finally had one

Screenplay, I sent the script to Kelvin knowing that he would only be the main character

Character for half the film … he still wanted to be there. Then we continued to work

on the script. Kelvin would take notes and then I would go back and do something

rewrites. This is like eight months before the shoot. Both Kelvin and I

thought the movie would only work if it really was

black family. In particular, you can reach a more universal place. Obviously,

I am white and everything comes to mind in the sense that I may or may not

to grasp some things. But why I think it works is working with

Kelvin and hearing him translate his experience.

So, Kelvin was like

Your advisor for the film.

Yes exactly, great time.

I’m generally a great collaborative, but I’ve never gotten this far

Screenplay like Waves. Which was fun, but it was a basic level

Thing. He is one of my best friends, we wanted to work together. And I would

Let’s say that cooperation with the other actors is also rampant.

I’ve read that

was Terence Malick’s apprentice for a while?

Not his apprentice. I

I just have to work on a couple of things with him.

In Waves I

can see references to his work.

For sure. I can see where

You come from. I can probably see less objectively than others because

I am making the film. What I do know is that it changed my life course.

Working for him changed my life path. It taught me how to approach

Filmmaking and how to find my own voice. Create films in a unique way that feels

loyal to you. And there is the fact that he made some of my favorite films

always like tree of life. I didn’t consciously use him

but I’m happy that it feels connected.

You tackle

with many questions in the film such as race, gender, generation differences, abortion,

Substance abuse, etc., but it never feels deliberate or preaching.

I would say that thing

That fixed it because we never wrote in an issue because it was an issue. It

everything came naturally. So it’s like dealing with life and allowing it to happen

Organically dictate the story. I don’t think the film makes a statement

on all these things. I think if I came out differently than I did, I would

would fail drastically.

Waves is out now.

Advertisement