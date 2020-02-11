Advertisement

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As a precaution, 2G Mobile Internet Services was discontinued in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday in view of the anniversary of the death of the founder of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Maqbool Bhat.

The Internet services had previously been suspended by the authorities on Sunday to prevent a legal and administrative situation from occurring on the date of the assassination attempt against the convicted Mohammad Afzal Guru. They were restored later in the day.

The authorities restored 2G Internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after the center lifted Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave the former state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, and its division into two areas of the Union – Ladakh – and Jammu and Kashmir.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

