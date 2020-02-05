International visitor with measles infects 4 residents of L.A.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County public health officials on Wednesday confirmed measles cases among four residents after an unvaccinated international traveler visited the area.

“For those who are unprotected, measles is a very contagious and potentially serious disease that initially causes fever, cough, watery red eyes, and finally a rash,” said Dr. Muntu Davis , Los Angeles County health official, in a statement.

People at risk should check their immunization records and contact a health care provider about potential exposure if they are not protected. Authorities recommend monitoring a rash or fever and, if symptoms develop, staying at home and calling a health care professional.

This is the second exposure to measles in 2020 after a bad year in 2019 where there were 20 cases among residents of LA county as well as 14 cases involving travelers in the county, according to public health officials. .

The following public places were visited by confirmed cases while they were infectious:

1/26/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

01/27/2020: Starbucks, 11707 San Vicente Blvd, L.A. 90049, 9 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

1/27/2020: Whole Foods, 11737 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 9:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1/27/2020: CVS Pharmacy, 11941 San Vicente Blvd., L.A. 90049, 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

1/27/2020: Souplantation, 11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 116, L.A. 90049, noon-2.30 p.m.

1/27/2020: Pinkberry Yogurt, 1612 Montana Ave., Santa Monica 90403, 6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.