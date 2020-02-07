Interesting note about the WWE network price

The WWE network could change soon. Vince McMahon explores the idea of selling rights to other major streaming platforms. That may not be the only change.
Canadian fans quietly saw their WWE Network subscriptions increase from $ 11.99 to $ 12.99, and in some places it was $ 13.99. We’ll have to see if this increase in monthly price changes the number of Canadian subscribers.
The Canadian WWE network has quietly raised its price from $ 11.99 a month to $ 12.99 or in some places to $ 13.99. It will be interesting to see how high the renewal rates are, and whether they are causing people with the stagnating price to lose a higher percentage than the U.S. market
The WWE network may not look like this in a few months. Vince McMahon noted at the fourth-quarter 2019 investor conference that a deal has progressed far enough that an announcement will be made this quarter when an agreement is signed.
I love pro wrestling and hate BS. These two things drive me.