Interesting note about the WWE network price

The WWE network could change soon. Vince McMahon explores the idea of ​​selling rights to other major streaming platforms. That may not be the only change.

Canadian fans quietly saw their WWE Network subscriptions increase from $ 11.99 to $ 12.99, and in some places it was $ 13.99. We’ll have to see if this increase in monthly price changes the number of Canadian subscribers.

The WWE network may not look like this in a few months. Vince McMahon noted at the fourth-quarter 2019 investor conference that a deal has progressed far enough that an announcement will be made this quarter when an agreement is signed.

