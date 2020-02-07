Interesting note about Charlotte Flair's WWE NXT appearance

Advertisement

AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT again in the ratings this week. WWE really tried to attract viewers by performing Charlotte Flair on the show, but a lot of valuable information could have been collected after the reviews were received.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter found that AEW’s viewership grew in the 18-49 demographics. On the other hand, WWE NXT ratings have risen sharply in the older population, which is the direction in which WWE is generally distorted.

AEW more than doubled NXT among teenagers, but NXT was far ahead at 50+, although both companies grew strongly among older viewers.

Week one showed that Flair increased the audience of NXT among older viewers, but AEW among younger viewers.

The WWE that brought Charlotte Flair to NXT did not cause a stir among younger viewers. If anything, it brought more older viewers to the show who wanted to see Flair. This could also have resulted in younger visitors seeing AEW Dynamite instead.

