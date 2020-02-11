Intel and Vivo drop from the important mobile phone trade fair due to fears of the corona virus

Advertisement

MADRID, Spain – The US chip giant Intel and the Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo withdrew from the Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, February 11, for fear of the corona virus.

The annual congress in Barcelona usually attracts more than 100,000 people from all over the world. This year, however, attendance was severely affected by the outbreak of the virus that hit China at the end of the year and has since claimed more than 100,000 people.

Advertisement

Last week, a number of major technology companies left the competition, including Sony, the Swedish company Ericsson, the South Korean giant LG and the Japanese company NTT DoCoMo.

“The safety and well-being of all of our employees and partners are top priorities for us, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress with caution,” said an Intel statement to AFP.

Vivo, one of the world’s top five smartphone manufacturers, also confirmed that it would not be represented at the show, an important date in the tech calendar where companies showcase their latest gadgets and innovations.

“Given the current situation, we have decided not to attend MWC 2020 or any other related event in Barcelona at the same time,” she said, promising to postpone the presentation of her latest mobile offering.

“The health and safety of our employees and the general public are a priority for us,” it said.

Vivo is the second Chinese company to withdraw from the show after Umidigi, a smaller mobile phone manufacturer, went out of business on Monday.

At present, China’s leading smartphone maker Huawei and its smaller rival ZTE are still present and have announced that their executives and employees will adhere to a two-week quarantine period before they appear at the show.

ZTE has also announced that the stand and equipment will be disinfected daily and that all employees at the stand exhibition will come from outside of China, mainly from Europe.

The US chip manufacturer Nvidia has canceled its appearance at the fair, which takes place from February 24 to 27 and usually includes 5,000 to 6,000 participants from China, according to the GSMA, which organizes the fair.

On Sunday, the association announced that it would step up security measures to reassure exhibitors. He said that he had personnel who could measure visitor temperatures and that he would restrict visitors from China.

By Tuesday, the virus had killed 1,016 and more than 42,000 people had been infected.

Almost all deaths and infections have occurred in mainland China, although the virus has since been discovered in 25 countries. The World Health Organization described this on Tuesday as a “very serious threat” to the world. – Rappler.com