Install the correct drain system in your home

Advertisement

Drain systems are essential for the efficient and safe drainage and storage of used water or rainwater from home. Drainage is important during construction for controlling the water flow. Most people make the mistake of undermining the importance of drainage in building their homes. Sometimes they implement it late in their construction project, which leads to a poor work. When planning a building construction, it is important to take into account the drainage layout and structure in addition to other important plans. The absence or poorly installed drainage system can lead to structural problems such as clogging of the toilet, sewer odors, intrusion of roots and flooding. Although this can still be managed by consistently installing sewer pipes, it is not a simple process.

To get rid of these problems, it is essential that you install a drain system. However, the problem that most homeowners encounter is selecting the right drain system and installing it properly. In this article we will discuss various tips that can help you achieve all that with less stress.

The first step would be to select the right design

Having the right drainage system design is important to ensure that you do not experience any problems with drainage. Drainage system design is important for an existing structure layout. For example, a bathroom design would have a single fixed drain mechanism that will serve as a drain for the central floor. Other drain openings can be connected from this drain point. Such outlets can be bathtubs, sinks and showers. All of these form a network of drainage systems for the bathroom. Homes with multiple bathrooms have individual traps that are flexible for the drainage system.

Advertisement

Avoid exposure to various elements

Some parts of the drain system need extra protection against elements such as corrosion. Materials that are sensitive to oxidation can be protected by electropolishing. Discharge systems in areas close to the sea must also be carefully protected as they can be exposed to a high salinity in the air. This helps prevent them from causing corrosive results.

Install the correct pipe size

The correct pipe size for your drainage work is essential. Installing huge pipes can take up a lot of space in your house, making it tight, while smaller pipes can lead to flooding – the water will not be easily removed because it would be collected in one place. That is why when building your house it is important to select the right pipes that fit perfectly and to drain water and other waste easily. Do not install a drain system close to your storage room or garage, as it can cause significant damage if the installed pipes are small.

Waterproof your interior spaces

Having the right waterproofing materials helps protect your interior from water ingress. Ensure that your builder complies with the water resistance measures. You choose which material is ideal to protect your interior against the water flow. These materials can be wood, tiles, vinyl and stone. Different countries have different water-resistant compliance measures that are standards that builders can use to build houses.

If you want to know more about how you can install the right drain system in your house, or get the right materials, visit this link: on EasyMerchant