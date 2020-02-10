Advertisement

Beijing: India’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from Hubei province with the epicenter of the Coronavirus and the capital, Wuhan, were a logistical nightmare, as the entire operation had to be carried out in a region that was sealed on all sides, said the Indian ambassador to China, Vikram Misri, on Monday.

When news of the outbreak broke out in mid-January, the Indian embassy stepped up efforts to locate hundreds of Indians, mainly students, who said they lived in central Hubei province and Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus outbreak, Misri.

It was a logistical nightmare as data had to be collected about Indians stranded in virus-infected areas while many went home for the Chinese New Year holidays, he told PTI here.

India released its first travel advice on January 17, followed by stricter measures, including visa waivers for Chinese and foreigners traveling to China as the virus became more virulent.

Misri said the embassy must first locate, contact, and get approval for a 14-day quarantine in Hubei province, followed by the most difficult part of the operation – for permits from China’s central, provincial, and Local authorities to receive governments such as the city and province were banned from January 23.

Wuhan, which has a number of higher education institutions, including medical schools, is more than 1,150 km from Beijing. Wuhan has attracted hundreds of Indian students to study medicine and other professional courses at the city’s universities.

Before the first Air India flight on February 1, the mission sent two of its diplomats – Deepak Padma Kumar and M Balakrishnan – by land through the city of Changsha to Wuhan, despite travel bans and fear of the virus.

Then a large number of buses were hired and permission to travel to the airport in restricted areas was obtained, which turned out to be a huge exercise. The airport was closed on January 23, except for all local transportation.

The operations to obtain permission to operate buses and send them to an odd 40 locations to pick up waiting Indians were coordinated by Acquino Vimal, the Deputy Ambassador, and Priyanka Sohoni, First Secretary (Political) in the mission ,

Roads were built in some areas to prevent people from moving, and the entire operation to pick up the students had to be done on both days from the control room at the embassy a hundred miles away, Misri said.

But 10 Indians couldn’t make it to the flight because Chinese immigration officials were banned from boarding the plane because of high body temperatures.

Air India’s B747 aircraft flew twice to Wuhan – the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that killed more than 900 people, infected 40,000 people and spread to 25 countries, including India, the United States and the United Kingdom.

324 Indians were evacuated on the first flight and another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back on the second flight.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also evacuated their citizens through special flights. Several hundred Pakistani students are still being held in the areas affected by the virus because their government has refused to evacuate them without paying attention to their requests.

Misri said that about 80 Indians were still in Hubei and the embassy is in contact with them via email, social media, and phone calls.

The embassy has received 28,000 emails and receives approximately 100 calls a day from Indians who have been stranded in Wuhan and Hubei province and have coordinated with Chinese officials to ensure proper care.

About the chances of their evacuation, Misri said the embassy is exploring all avenues.

