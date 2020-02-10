Advertisement

Malang seems to have taken the audience by storm and they are showering love in abundance. Disha Patani’s hot avatar makes all waves and it’s her performance that wins everywhere! The actress recently visited the Gaiety Galaxy Theater with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu and interacted with the fans there. And the frenzy for the team was real!

A testament to this was the recent visit to the theater, where the Malang actress greeted her fans, who cheered and howled as soon as she entered. In fact, Live Wire actress Disha Patani was thrilled with the response, which has never been seen before.

Check out her picture where she arrived in full style:

The city theater experienced an immense fan frenzy, in which Disha was surrounded by a sea of ​​fans who were overwhelmed by her character and the X-factor that brought her into the film. The fans could not stay calm and were all excited to see the actress who set fire to the screen in front of them. That’s not all, even Aditya Roy Kapur caused a lot of madness when he arrived. A fan club of the actor has posted a video and as the film’s slogan says – unleash the madness, here is the madness:

And here are two pictures where Kunal Kemmu and Kaur have problems getting to their cars because the fans have gone crazy for selfies and staring:

The film is going well at the box office and should be a success for the whole team!

