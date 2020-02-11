Inovio's fight against coronavirus with the help of DNA

Advertisement

Dr. Kate Broderick got up early, poured herself a cup of breakfast tea, and leafed through her phone, a peaceful moment when her two young children were moving. She flipped through a short BBC message explaining how an unknown new disease in China had already claimed several lives. The molecular geneticist Broderick was fascinated. But this curiosity quickly became worrying as hundreds of new cases surfaced the next week and global panic spread just as quickly.

Broderick had a meeting with her research team at Inovio, the San Diego-based pharmaceutical company known for developing Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) vaccines and Lassa fever. This mysterious overseas infection was unsettling, everyone agreed, but what was it?

“It’s a race against time. It’s very serious.”

That was a month ago. Since then, it has been given a name, coronavirus (named for the crown-like spikes on the surface of the virus), and has been declared an international health emergency by the World Health Organization. The outbreak originated in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, and is now facing the global pandemic that affects more than 40,500 people in Asia. At least 900 people are reported to have died.

When the virus’s genetic code was released on January 9, Broderick began working on a vaccine using a relatively new type of DNA technology. Her Inovio team received a $ 9 million research grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, an organization supported by Bill and Melinda Gates, that supports the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

“This is a race against time,” 42-year-old Broderick told ELLE.com solution for a situation like this. ”

Manufacturing traditional vaccines can take years, but gene-based drugs – like the one Inovio is working on – are developed in just a few months and in much larger quantities, according to Broderick. After the Chinese authorities put the genetic sequence of the coronavirus online, she was able to design a DNA drug in just under three hours.

Broderick is currently in preclinical animal testing. Once approved by the FDA, your team will conduct human clinical trials. An FDA spokesman could not comment specifically on Inovio, but ELLE.com referred to this statement by FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn: “We have an important mission to protect and promote public health and the FDA is working closely with our national and international public health partners to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China. We are actively leveraging broad FDA expertise and have started to use the full range of our health authorities to facilitate the development and availability of investigational medicinal products that help address this pressing public health situation. “

“This is really unprecedented.”

With FDA approval, Broderick says Inovio can test the vaccine on people in China who may be exposed to the virus. She hopes to start these clinical trials by June. “This is really unprecedented from a time perspective,” she says. “Sometimes it takes months, even years, before we can actually see the genetic sequence of the virus, which unfortunately was the case with SARS (the pneumonia-like virus that appeared in China in 2002). That means months or years Having lost the ability to access the sequence so quickly is really important here. “

Combating coronavirus is one of the “fastest reactions in recent history,” according to Al Jazeera. It took the researchers 20 months to develop a vaccine against SARS in 2002. When the widespread Zika fever epidemic spread to parts of South and North America in 2015, it took seven months after the virus sequence to treat patients was received in a clinic. Broderick believes that she can develop a coronavirus vaccine in a few months.

Kevin Frayer, Getty Images

This fast turnaround means long hours for Broderick, who starts her day every morning at 4:00 a.m. with half an hour of yoga with Adriene. Her husband Steve cooks breakfast (“his spinach frittata is delicious!”). After Broderick dropped off their children – Rory (7) and Isla (4) – at school, he went to work. First, she checks the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus and the mortality rate, both of which have risen steadily. She then discusses the research strategy with her team, visits their laboratories and speaks to investors on the phone.

Inovio’s main partner CEPI has also partnered with the University of Queensland, Moderna Inc. and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. They gave Inovio a grant of up to $ 9 million to develop a vaccine, but Broderick says that this sum will not work until the end of development. It is important that they find additional resources.

“There are no guarantees of success, but we hope that this work can represent a significant and important advance in the development of a vaccine against this disease,” said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, in a statement. “With these technologies, we aim to bring a new pathogen from the gene sequence to the clinical test within 16 weeks – that is significantly shorter than today.”

Kate and Steve with their children, Rory and Isla and dog.

After work, Broderick picks Rory and Isla from school and cooks them for dinner. She bathes and reads bedtime stories to them. As soon as they fall asleep, she goes back to the office. “I don’t want them to suffer just because of what’s going on at work,” she says. “When we designed the vaccine, I didn’t get much more than two hours of sleep a night, but last night I had to have about four hours. So I’m getting better! ”

According to BioCentury, the release of the genetic sequence acted as a “starter pistol that triggered a race to develop medical countermeasures”. At least a dozen other biopharmaceutical companies and academic research institutions in China and the United States have reportedly launched plans to develop vaccines, including megadrogen manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease doctor and senior scholar at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells ELLE.com that large pharmaceutical companies have a lot of incentives to deal with viral vaccines. “These companies have huge opportunity costs and have to divert resources from very lucrative products (to develop vaccines),” says Adalja. “In an emerging infectious disease outbreak, we don’t know how big the market is, how many people get infected, and how long it will last. It can go away.” Until a vaccine is developed. These factors increase uncertainty for a company that may not want to invest in infectious disease vaccines because it is a different market than a standard medical product. ”

StringerGetty Images

Adalja points out that large pharmaceutical companies dealing with vaccines can cause backlashes, as was the case in 2017 when Senator Bernie Sanders criticized an exclusive contract between French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and the U.S. military for a Zika vaccine. Smaller companies like Inovio, according to Adalja, would have more of an incentive to work on vaccines “to demonstrate their skills in an outbreak situation”. He also believes that CEPI’s mission to advance vaccine development as one of the world’s top priorities is the best model to tackle existing and emerging epidemics “in some time”.

“Hopefully the CEPI model can be expanded and we can tempt more large pharmaceutical companies to get involved,” he says. “They have a level of expertise that no one else has because they can produce vaccines on a very large scale and distribute them from someone’s clinical trial to someone’s arms. They have a pipeline to do that, and they really do , for real.” Good.”

Broderick believes it is vital for the entire scientific community to work together to find a solution to combat the corona virus. “If we all go and do our own thing, we may end up getting there, but it will take a lot longer,” she says. “It was really encouraging to see how scientists exchange information and tools in this fight.”

