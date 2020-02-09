Advertisement

By: New York Times | Guangzhou |

Published: February 9, 2020, 9:25:37 am

People wearing masks are walking in a subway station in Hong Kong, Friday, February 7, 2020. The death toll in China rose to 811 on Sunday. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)

Advertisement

Paul Mozur

For Julie Zhong, this Chinese New Year should be a transition period.

The 24-year-old Chinese native from Wuhan had celebrated the holidays with her family on the south island of Hainan. After the three-week trip, she wanted to move to Shanghai and start a new job at the Canadian consulate.

Then the outbreak happened.

After a first visit by local officials to Hainan to measure the temperature of family members, they started a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days. Daily life slowed and focused on rituals like cooking and playing mahjong while waiting for their isolation in an apartment near the beach.

Hainan, a rapidly developing holiday island located on China’s south coast in the South China Sea, is sometimes referred to as China’s Hawaii. Zhong’s family travels there regularly in hopes that the warmer climate will strengthen their grandparents’ health.

Her grandparents watched television every night for information about the epidemic. The family also found out about WeChat, a popular messaging app. When the self-imposed quarantine was over, Zhong went to the beach with family members to do sports. The weather was cold and the ocean gray. They were still wearing masks and stayed only 15 minutes before going back to the apartment.

If the weather got better, she said, she would go back to the beach for some fresh air. She was confident about her situation. Many people from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new outbreak of the coronavirus, fared worse as part of a nationwide campaign to identify and isolate people who were recently in the city. Officials just call their family to see if they can see them.

Signs of the epidemic have followed them from Wuhan. Two cases in a nearby fresh food market closed the market. The local government sent vegetables, chicken, duck, and fish to their neighborhood to make up for the shortage, although supplies quickly disappeared. Now they are shopping in a small supermarket next to their building.

Her parents feared that Shanghai might be closed to outsiders due to draconian measures spreading across the country and due to some cities being closed. She is due to start work on February 17th.

She quickly ran into a problem: no hotel would take her without a quarantine. She received skimpy cancellations from two she called. Despite being in quarantine for a long time, she was told that people from Hubei were not welcome. A hotel that offered rooms for Wuhansers needed a fresh 14-day quarantine.

“I’m innocent but involved,” she said. “It really makes me angry.

“Why are we going for scapegoat that others did wrong?” She added. “If the knife doesn’t cut your own body, then you don’t know the pain.”

In a broader sense, she said, prejudices and anger directed at those from Wuhan were out of place. Guidelines and their enforcement, not people, deserve anger.

“Is it the fault of the Wuhan people? It is not. When it comes to eating wild meat, the problem is that the government has not controlled it well enough, ”she said, referring to the food market where the disease is believed to have its origins. “You can’t just throw everything on the heads of the Wuhans.

“People should try to put on our shoes. Everyone needs to be more empathetic, ”she said.

For Zhong a solution came through the friendliness of a friend. As she leafed through the WeChat news feed in Facebook style, she saw a post from a man she met while participating in the LSATs in China. It was an open offer to accept one or two people from Wuhan who may have had difficulty finding accommodation in Shanghai.

“It was very happy,” she said.

While Zhong now has a place to stay, she is still unsure if everything will go smoothly. Knowing that local guidelines for Wuhan people continue to be inconsistent, she knows that she may still have to be quarantined when she arrives in Shanghai.

To help, the local government in Hainan gave her a note confirming that she had passed the quarantine. Still, she said she was taking a fatalistic approach.

“There is no point in implementing the directive,” she said. “If you are not obedient, you will be kicked out and banned. There is not much equality between people and authorities. What else are you going to do?

“I currently think it doesn’t matter,” she added. “If you want to quarantine me, you can quarantine me.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.