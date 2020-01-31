Ingram and Mitchell among the first all-stars

Advertisement

COMPLETE ALL-STAR GROUP NAMED: The entire All Star Group 2019-20 was announced late yesterday afternoon, and various players will appear for the first time in the prestigious competition. Apart from injuries, this year’s debutants in the All-Star game are Trae Young, Luka Doncic and Pascal Siakam, who were announced as starters last week, as well as Jayson Tatum, Brandon Ingram, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis.

Nine all-stars for the first time were the most debutants since 2010, when guys like Deron Williams, Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose made their all-star debut. (Time does not pass?) The average age for the respected group this year is 27.05. It is the youngest crop of All-Stars since 2004 when the average age was 26.97 years. This speaks very much for the future of the league, as many of this year’s all-stars are experiencing an enormous upward trend for the first time and promise honor for the coming years, which means that the next crop of marketable superstars of the league will be formed right in front of them of our eyes.

One thing to keep an eye on here, and one thing that could change these two impressive numbers significantly, is the health status of the second-year Doncic phenomenon, which suffered another ankle sprain yesterday in practice and is scheduled for an MRI tomorrow , If he’s forced to skip a few weeks of action, look for Devin Booker, arguably the season’s biggest all-star snub, to take his place. Booker is 23 and three years old as Doncic. Including it would increase the average age of the All-Stars at least a bit from 2019 to 20120.

Advertisement

ALL-STAR GAME FORMAT: For a few years now, the NBA has been trying to spice up the all-star game a little bit since the competitiveness of the competition had become ridiculous at some point.

This year, the league will change the format of the game, with scores reset in each of the first three quarters before being restored in the fourth quarter, and first three quarter winners will receive $ 100,000 going to Chicago. Charities. In addition, the final quarter will be unlimited in time, with the winner determined by the one who first reaches 124 points, a nice little tribute to Kobe.

MORE KOBE TRIBUTES: The city of Los Angeles is considering naming a street after the fallen legend Kobe Bryant, although the discussion on the subject is still at an early stage. In addition, a memorial to Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims is planned, which may not take place in a few weeks.

If you want to learn more about the Kobe honors that come from everywhere, including the golf world, click here.

LATEST TRADE PROGRAM: A new day, a new set of trade rumors as we approach the 2020 deadline.

The Clippers have expressed interest in Knicks striker Marcus Morris, although the tall, ground-clearance man would prefer to stay in New York for the long term.

Dallas made a bid for Andre Iguodala this summer, which included Courtney Lee and Golden State’s second ballot after Memphis, but did not focus on improving business.

The Timberwolves have expressed interest in Magic Swingman Aaron Gordon, who would fill a large void the team has at the 4 point.

MORE ON THE TRADE MARKET: We ranked the five players who most frequently appeared in trade rumors over the past week based on our site metrics. Andre Drummond’s name is still thrown around quite a bit.

FRESH POD: Our own Alex Kennedy is joined by New York Times bestselling author Jeff Pearlman, who wrote a book about Shaq and Kobe Lakers teams from the early 2000s to discuss the fallen 2 guardsmen.

BRUTAL HEIGHT: The nuggets are an excellent three-point shot team on the road (37.2 percent), but a porous team at home (32.2 percent). Some believe that the altitude in Denver, which causes the air to feel dry, may have something to do with it.

FUTURE PLANS: Gordon Hayward is the most likely Celtics trading candidate this season, and the rest of the team is fairly firmly rooted in the team’s future. He discusses his role with the team and what he heard about his future in Boston.

FIRST HONORS: Trae Young tells what it’s like to be named an all-star for the first time in his career.

ALL-STAR CONTEST: Damian Lillard will take part in this year’s three-point shootout, while Aaron Gordon is committed to the dunk competition. Some serious firepower that connects the two entertaining all-star festivities.

FIGHT FALLOUT: Elfrid Payton, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric are suspended for a game between the Knicks and Grizzlies on Wednesday night while Marcus Morris and Jae Crowder are fined.

PAY QUIZ: WHO IS THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

Click here for the answer.

Feel super free to share this newsletter with your friends. Subscribe here.