BENGALURU: Infosys Ltd. The exchanges announced at the end of Monday that Simplus, one of the fastest growing Salesforce platinum partners in the United States and Australia, would be acquired for up to $ 250 million. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Simplus is a leading provider and consultant for cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce Quot-to-Cash applications with more than 4,500 projects.

The cost of the acquisition is “$ 200 million, including contingent consideration for the acquisition of shares that require closing adjustments.”

There are also incentives and employee retention payments of up to $ 50 million if certain performance conditions are met over a three-year period.

This acquisition and the one announced by Fluido in September 2018 will strengthen Infosys’ position as an end-to-end provider of cloud solutions and services for Salesforce companies and provide customers with the functions necessary for the first digital transformation in the cloud.

“Simplus offers Infosys globally recognized Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution resources, close relationships with ecosystems and a broad clientele in a variety of industries including high tech, financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing,” said Infosys a statement.

The acquisition would also help Infosys expand its geographic footprint as Simplus has offices in North America, Sydney, Melbourne, London and a large delivery center in Manila.

“The acquisition confirms our continued efforts to strengthen our strategy of scaling our digital transformation functions for Agile Digital and Cloud First. This acquisition is key to remaining relevant to our customers ‘digital priorities and demonstrates our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem, “said Pravin Rao, Infosys’ chief operating officer.

The Infosys acquisition occurred at a time when Cognizant made two strategic acquisitions last week through the acquisition of the French offices of EI-Technologies in Paris and Code Zero Consulting in Atlanta to provide cloud capabilities and Salesforce practice strengthen.

