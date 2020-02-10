Inflation in China is rising as the corona virus disrupts supply chains

Advertisement

BEIJING, China – According to official data, consumer prices in China rose to their highest level in more than eight years on Monday, February 10, with inflation higher than expected due to New Year demand and a fatal virus outbreak.

Beijing fought a slowing domestic economy and disrupted businesses, travel and supply chains even before the new corona virus appeared.

The CPI, an important measure of retail inflation, was 5.4% last month, from 4.5% in December – with pork and fresh vegetable prices driving costs up.

Food prices rose 20.6%.

The monthly total exceeded in a Bloomberg survey the 4.9% forecast by analysts and is the highest since October 2011.

“The increase over the previous year was influenced not only by factors related to the Spring Festival, but … also by the new corona virus,” said the National Statistics Office on Monday.

Analysts believe that China’s fight against the spread of the virus will keep prices higher than usual during the Lunar New Year holidays that started in late January.

“Some food stocks could spoil prior to shipping to large cities due to transport interruptions and other blocking measures, particularly for fruits, vegetables and livestock,” said Nomura Lu Ting in a research report last Thursday, February 6.

“In situations like this, people also like to hoard food and other supplies. Hoarding will most likely drive up prices.”

The virus has killed more than 900 people in China so far.

The increase in January was the highest since October 2011, when CPI inflation was 5.5%.

Suan Teck Kin, head of the UOB research department, told Agence France-Presse that prices tend to fall after the New Year break, “but prices could remain high this year due to supply chain disruption.”

In the past year, a rise in pig prices due to African swine fever, which has hit swine herds across the country, had also led to an increase in the CPI.

The surge slowed in December, when officials released pork reserves to relieve supplies before the holidays, a peak of consumption.

Last month, pig prices rose 116% year over year after 97% in December.

The monthly increase for pork was 8.5%.

‘Too early’

The producer price index – an important barometer of the industrial sector, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate – rose by 0.1% in January.

It was down 0.5% in December.

However, analysts expect factory gate prices to be successful next month.

The Corona virus outbreak appears to have had little impact on producer price inflation last month, said Julian Evans-Pritchard, chief Chinese economist at Capital Economics.

“However, it may be too early to see the impact of the fall in demand on prices as the factories were closed due to the Chinese New Year holidays in the last week of the month,” he added.

“Recent movements in commodity prices suggest that we will see a greater decline in factory gate prices this month.”

Even if the situation improves, the Chinese central bank is likely to focus on the risks of slower growth and be under further pressure to relax monetary policy further. – Rappler.com