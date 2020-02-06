Indigenous Brazilian protests, new government moves to their country

Advertisement

In this file photo dated January 29, 2019, Hayo, head of the indigenous community of Pataxo Ha-ha-hae, heads toward the Paraopeba River days after the collapse of a mining company dam near his village in Brumadinho, Brazil. Brazil announced Wednesday that it had selected a former evangelical missionary to lead an organization to protect indigenous tribes and raised concerns about the health and cultural identity of the tribes among human rights defenders. (AP Photo / Leo Correa, file)

The far-right Brazilian government sparked protests from indigenous groups on Wednesday by appointing a former evangelical missionary to head a department responsible for protecting uncontacted and recently contacted tribes, and then proposing laws that would allow mining in indigenous countries.

The Justice Department announced in the morning that former missionary Ricardo Lopes Dias is the new general coordinator of the government unit that is part of the indigenous agency called Funai. This raised concerns among activists about a possible threat to the health and culture of the tribes.

In the evening, President Jair Bolsonaro sent a bill to Congress to regulate mining and power generation on local land. If approved, the law would also pave the way for agriculture and tourism. The Brazilian government initially did not disclose details of the bill.

The post announced on Funai was the first to spark rioting.

In recent interviews with Brazilian media, Dias said he would not try to evangelize indigenous groups. Prior to his official nomination, he told the O Globo newspaper that his actions were purely technical, defended his knowledge of indigenous groups, and insisted that his beliefs prejudiced him.

Activists say that this has not dispelled their concerns since Dias was a member of the nonprofit New Tribes group in the Amazon from 1997-2007. The Florida-based group, currently called Ethnos360, sends missionaries from local churches around the world, many of them to indigenous areas.

Brazil officially counts 28 groups of isolated indigenous peoples in the Amazon. Bolsonaro said that indigenous groups should be integrated into Brazilian society and that their protected areas could pose a threat to development and national sovereignty.

A former Funai president, Marcio Santilli, told The Associated Press that the appointment of slides is a global problem.

“The risks of contact are contamination from diseases that have been common in the past,” said Santilli. “And in the case of evangelism, there is a risk that their ethnic identity will be attacked.”

Leaders of the Matses group, who live near the Brazilian border with Peru, spoke out in an open letter against the nomination of slides. They said that in the early 2000s he “manipulated part of the Matses population to start a new village” in which an evangelical church was to be built.

“Mister. Ricardo never had permission to enter our village,” said the leaders. “He is trying to enter our territory again. We don’t want any new abuse.”

Funai did not respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Uira Garcia, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and an anthropologist who works with isolated indigenous groups in the state of Maranhao, said many missionaries have visited indigenous countries as teachers and doctors, but an Evangelical has never been so high up in Funai.

A widespread conversion to Christianity could pose a risk to the Brazilian environment.

“Every indigenous group sees a connection between the forest and their spiritual world. For this reason, the Amazon is somewhat preserved. A change of religion could mean many things, including condemning environmental conservation because it violates a theology of wealth, for example, ”Garcia said in a telephone interview.

Prior to the announcement, the Brazilian defense agency said it had asked Funai to clarify the protection guidelines for indigenous groups. It hoped that a change in policy would not “worsen” the security gaps that isolated tribes are already facing.

Regarding indigenous economic development legislation, it was far from clear whether it could get through Congress. The House of Commons spokesman, Rodrigo Maia, and President of the Senate Davi Alcolumbre said they would not pass a bill that would affect the forest and its people. Bolsonaro is far from having a majority of supporting legislators.

The President’s chief of staff, Ônyx Lorenzoni, compared permission to explore indigenous lands to a Brazilian law that ended slavery in 1888.

“It is not enough that the country is rich when the people there are poor. The Brazilian tribes will have the right, like every citizen, to decide how their wealth is managed, ”said Lorenzoni at a ceremony in Brasilia to celebrate Bolsonaro’s 400th day in office.

Observatorio do Clima, a network of 43 environmental groups in Brazil, said the adoption of the law would result in “increased deforestation, indigenous land invasions, and violence against indigenous peoples.”

This would affect Brazil’s ability to attract foreign investment. “Responsible investors dealing with the climate crisis are unlikely to include deforestation and native blood in their portfolios,” the network said.

