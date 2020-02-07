Advertisement

Mumbai, the financial center of India and the richest community in the country, is looking for new ways to increase revenues as a slowing economy weighs on real estate revenues.

This includes taxes on garbage collection and additional taxes on services such as issuing birth certificates. The Mumbai metropolitan area corporation, which covers half of the city of New York but is home to 50% more people, expects revenue to increase 5% from its previous goal to $ 238.5 billion by March 31. Rupees (USD 3.4 billion) have fallen.

A deterioration in Mumbai’s finances – whose budget is higher than that of several Indian states – is a bad sign of India’s economic recovery as local spending has a greater impact than Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. According to a working paper published by the Reserve Bank of India, each rupee issued by states brings an additional expenditure of 1.07 rupees compared to 0.4 for the federal government.

Advertisement

Mumbai is currently planning to increase spending by almost 9% from April 1, including better rainwater channels to prevent flooding during the city’s annual monsoon, and an ambitious and controversial coastal road that lines the city’s coastline from Navy lines – called the Queen’s necklace – in the south to the crowded northern suburbs.

However, it is unclear how this goal will be achieved, as tax revenue for the sale of apartments and offices in India’s most expensive real estate market has missed the target of the current year by 12%.

Given a decline in revenue from key revenue sources, “the company plans to take innovative resource mobilization measures,” Care Ratings economists, including Madan Sabnavis, wrote in a report and water tax by notifying defaulters, disconnecting water supplies, attachments and auctioning real estate, “they wrote.

The city of Mumbai expects investment income of 786.7 billion rupees to decrease by 11% in the next fiscal year due to lower bank interest rates. The federal government does not see any additional increase in compensation. By 2017, Mumbai earned a third of its income from Octroi or an import tax, which was replaced by a nationwide tax on goods and services after Modi promised to offset some of the discount.

India’s economic slowdown means that the federal government was unable to transfer funds beyond September. The remaining amount will be spent in two tranches, Junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur told Parliament on February 3.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects