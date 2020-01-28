Advertisement

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corp. expects to complete its east-west project, which runs partially beneath the city’s legendary Hooghly River, by several years after a delay that doubles the cost by March 2022.

The agency is expecting a final installment of 200 million rupees (2.8 million US dollars) from the Indian railway authority in the next two years, said Manas Sarkar, managing director at KMRC. A low-interest loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency of 41.6 billion rupees will help fund 48.5% of the project.

India’s oldest subway, which started in 1984 with a north-south service, was to be expanded until 2014, but had problems, among other things, with occupiers on the planned route. These problems have contributed to the total cost of the project rising to around 86 billion rupees per 17 kilometers from 49 billion rupees per 14 kilometers.

“Around 40% of total transportation demand is met by these two metro services,” said Sarkar in an interview at his office in Calcutta.

The new route is expected to transport around 900,000 people a day – about 20% of the city’s population. It will take less than a minute to cross a 520-meter underwater tunnel. Depending on the time of day, the ferry ride takes about 20 minutes and the Howrah Bridge crosses an hour longer.

KMRC will repay the JICA loan over 30 years after an initial six-year moratorium. The interest rate is between 1.2% and 1.6%. The East-West subway project is 74% owned by the Indian Ministry of Railways and 26% owned by the National Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“We do not expect further cost increases now,” said Sarkar.

