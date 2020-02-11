Indians infected with coronavirus in the UAE

Advertisement

Published: February 11, 2020

China and countries around the world are trying to curb the spread of the corona virus, which first appeared in Wuhan City, central China’s Hubei Province. (Gao Xiang / Xinhua via AP)

The diagnosis was made for an Indian Roman Corona Virus In the United Arab Emirates, the country’s health ministry has increased the total number of confirmed infections to eight.

The death toll in China’s Corona Virus Outbreak rose to 1,016 while confirmed cases of infection rose to 42,638, Chinese health officials said Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates (MoHAP) said Monday that the Indian was infected after interacting with a recently diagnosed person.

“The Department of Health and Prevention announced today the eighth confirmed case of a new coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates, which is an Indian who has interacted with a recently diagnosed person,” said a tweet.

Passengers wearing masks and covered with plastic bags are walking in front of the Shanghai train station in China as the country is struck by the outbreak of a new corona virus on February 9, 2020. (Source: Reuters)

The ministry said on Sunday that the two new patients, a Chinese and a Filipino citizen, had been diagnosed with the disease and were receiving medical care according to the highest health standards in the country.

All healthcare institutions will continue to report any new cases of suspected coronavirus.

Coronavirus was diagnosed last week in a family of four who had traveled from Wuhan for a vacation in Dubai. A fifth patient, who also traveled from the Chinese city, was confirmed to be infected with the virus, but is reported to be in a stable condition.

China and countries around the world are trying to curb the spread of the corona virus, which first appeared in Wuhan City, central China’s Hubei Province. Aside from China, two people have been killed in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

In addition to Germany, Great Britain and Italy, France, Russia, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Spain are also infected with the virus in Europe.

