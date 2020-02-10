Advertisement

TOKYO :

Of the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew on board a cruise ship that was quarantined before Japan due to the diagnosis of coronavirus cases, there was an unspecified number of Indians, the Indian embassy said here on Monday.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship, which carried 3,711 people, arrived early last week on the Japanese coast and was quarantined after it was found that a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was the carrier of the novel virus on the Ship was.

Around 60 people were tested for the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of people infected on the ship to 130. The authorities initially tested almost 300 people when the ship arrived on the Japanese coast.

The Indian embassy in Tokyo tweeted information about the Indians on the ship on Monday.

“Many Indian crew members and some Indian passengers are on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan due to coronavirus (nCoV),” tweeted it, without specifying a certain number of Indians on the ship.

“If you have any questions, please contact the First Secretary (Consular) at IndianEmbTokyo at [email protected] @CPVIndia @MEAIndia @PMOIndia,” it said.

Those on board the ship have been asked to wear masks and have limited access to the open decks, as media reports suggest that it is recommended to stay in the cabins most of the time to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the NDTV news broadcaster, 160 Indian crew members and eight Indian passengers were on the ship to quote an Indian crew member identified as Binay Kumar Sarkar on board Diamond Express.

In a video recorded by the ship, Sarkar appealed to the Indian government and the United Nations to urgently separate the Indians on board.

“None of them have been checked for coronavirus,” said Sarkar, a Bengali cook, in Hindi. He was flanked by five of his Indian colleagues who wore masks.

“Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What’s the point if something happens to us? I want to ask the Indian government and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji to separate us and take us home safely,” he said ,

According to an AFP report, people on board face difficulties due to the quarantine measures, especially in windowless cabins and others that require medication for various chronic conditions.

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on Monday that around 600 people on board urgently needed medication and around half were cared for over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the ship operator on Monday promised to reimburse all 2,666 passengers due to the outbreak of the new corona virus on board.

Carnival Japan Inc., the Japanese subsidiary of Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. that operates the ship, states that refunds are offered through travel agents through which passengers have made their bookings.

The company also assumes all costs incurred by those quarantined on board the ship since last Tuesday, when the passengers were originally supposed to disembark in Yokohama.

“We hope that this will help alleviate our guests’ stress even a little,” said a company employee in The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 908, with 97 new fatalities reported, mainly in the worst affected province of Hubei, and over 40,000 confirmed cases of infection.

The outbreak of the corona virus originated in the central Chinese province of Hubei in December last year.

