The East Central Railway (ECR) zone of Indian Railways has developed a unique idea to provide relief to its employees after employees complained that they had no cafeteria near the Danapur Coaching Depot.

The railways converted an unused coach into a cafeteria near the water recycling facility in the coaching depot in Patna, the ECR said in a statement.

At one time, around 40 people can sit in the car and enjoy snacks that have been remodeled and decorated for the convenience of employees.

The railways had also made special efforts to beautify the interior of the car by putting some paintings on the wall of the car. It has also placed some old devices such as a typewriter and an old photo of Danapur train station.

The interior of the train cafeteria

During a conversation with ANI, coaching depot officer Anil Kumar reported that the railway staff complained about not having a cafeteria near the depot.

“The employees of the railways asked to set up the canteen or the cafeteria. There is no hotel or café around the depot that offers a hygienic breakfast,” said Anil.

“Many train wagons were unused, so we decided to open a canteen to offer employees a hygienic breakfast. The canteen is operated on a trial basis and the result has been positive so far,” he added.

A painting in the canteen.

The Danapur Coaching Depot staff said we used to have to go far to have tea, but since the new cafeteria is open, it’s very comfortable.

“This is a good initiative. We had to go to tea and it was far from the depot,” said Ashok Kumar Sinha.

Another train staff, Sanjay Kumar, said: “We were going to open a cafeteria but we couldn’t find a good place for it, so we started here after getting the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) approval.”

An old picture from Danapur train station.

According to Incharge of the cafeteria “it is operated by the human resources department of the railway. Now there is a very good response. This cafeteria has a total capacity of 40 people. As of now there are 10 seats for VIPs and 30 are general.

