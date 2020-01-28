Advertisement

New Delhi: Contrary to what was suggested in a World Bank working paper, Indian experts argue that the country’s rural employment guarantee system has little impact on child labor and school enrollment.

Experts argue that linking dropout rates and child labor to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a no-brainer, arguing that the employment guarantee system does not have to provide job identification for people under the age of 18 and reference to the seventh grade with one Pinch of salt can be seen since a student in this class is still under 14 years of age.

“The pressure to publish articles is high worldwide and I find it hard to understand how MGNREGA is linked to all kinds of results,” said Himanshu, professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

“The quality of school education and below-average teachers in parts of the country played a role in school attendance. That is a fixed result. India has no problem with enrollment, but with school attendance, “added Himanshu, who is also a columnist for coinage.

India currently has near universal access to primary schools thanks to two of its flagship programs – Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Mid-Day-Meal. The SSA later became part of the Law on the Right to Education, which was passed in 2009 and is due to enter into force on April 1, 2010.

Arup Mitra, professor at the Department of Economics at the Institute of Economic Growth, said that MGNREGA can have some effects on older adolescents at an early stage, but cannot have long-term effects. For economic reasons, some older students would have joined the employment guarantee system on behalf of their parents, as monitoring of state systems is not robust. “Involvement in income-generating activities is seen as beneficial because it also improves experience, but families generally assess costs and benefits and must have recognized that this cannot be done at the expense of schooling for an extended period of time,” said Mitra ,

“In situations where educational returns are very low due to the poor quality of education for children, the dropout rate is found to be high,” he added.

A Ministry of Labor official who refused to be named said the rural employment system was massive and initial start-up problems were not uncommon, but it did promote child labor to a large extent.

The school system in several states offers economic benefits, including bicycles, clothing, and then there is the school lunch program. Linking MGNREGA to loss of enrollment and child labor may not be a correct assessment, “said the official.

The introduction of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in its early days could have caused school dropouts and child labor to increase, according to a World Bank working paper. “We find that the introduction of the program means that fewer children are enrolled in primary schools and the likelihood of employment increases. This is particularly surprising because school efforts for children in the country have increased and great progress has been made in ensuring universal enrollment in primary schools. The drop in the enrollment rate is due to the poor quality of private schools, which implies that the quality of the enrollment will affect the choice of enrollment if the opportunity costs for school attendance shift, “emphasizes the working paper.

