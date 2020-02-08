Indian-American woman Manga Anantatmula to run for US Congress from Virginia

Advertisement

Updated: February 8th 2020, 2:21:45 pm

Manga Anantatmula was born in Andhra Pradesh. (Twitter / @ manantatmula)

An Indian-American woman who has raised her voice against alleged discrimination in hosting Asians in IV League schools has announced that she will run for the US House of Representatives and say she wants to be a “voice, not a noise” the community especially the Hindus in the US.

The Manga Anantatmula, born in Andhra Pradesh, who served as the federal government contractor for the management of defense acquisition programs, is already a suspected Republican Party candidate from Virginia’s 11th congressional district representative from there.

The 11th congressional district, which is described as a democratically strong bastion, largely consists of the wealthy Fairfax County on the outskirts of Washington DC and has about 17 percent Asian population, including an estimated 7 percent Indian American.

Asian Americans, including Native Americans, typically support Democratic Party candidates, but she hopes to turn the tide in the November congressional election by defeating six-time incumbent Gerry Connolly. Political experts call it a big challenge.

“This time, many Democratic supporters are moving towards the Republican Party due to President Donald Trump’s current political situation and successful policies,” Anantatmula, who submitted her nominations on January 26, told PTI.

Anantatmula, which will officially launch its congressional campaign in Herndon, a suburb of Washington DC, on Saturday, is a great supporter of President Donald Trump. For campaign purposes, she has expanded her first name manga as “Making Americans Great Again”.

Anantatmula is launching its campaign on the platform of lowering taxes, gender equality, promoting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and affordable health services, declaring that it will strive for the election between the House of Representatives and the relationship between India and the United States Strengthen USA.

Anantatmula said in her interview that she sees herself as one of the new generations of Indian-American and Hindu-American leaders who are not becoming farmers on a globalist ideological agenda that undermines their own integrity and the national interests of their adopted home.

Anantatmula, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who was the first Indian American to be elected to the House of Representatives because she had submitted a resolution to Kashmir in Congress, said such a move had caused “consternation” in the community.

“I will be your voice, no sound,” says Anantatmula in her speech to the Indian-American and Hindu community. In her last tweets, she supported India’s position on Kashmir and recently passed the Citizenship Change Law and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

“She (Jayapal) is against India. She has no pity for Kashmiri Hindus, ”she claimed. “I will support a strategy to build a global counter-terrorism alliance,” said Anantatmula, who said India and the US are natural partners in the fight against terrorism.

She recently joined the Indian-American community when they held a demonstration in front of the Pakistani embassy against Pakistan’s support for terrorist activities in India.

“I’m the only Indian American who continues to fight admission discrimination in IV League Schools,” she said, adding that her fight in 2019 resulted in 25 percent more admissions from Indian-American students.

She recently criticized a US Commission position on international religious freedom on India.

“My little boy and I left behind a prosperous life in India in the early 1990s and accompanied my husband to the United States. We chose Northern Virginia as our new home for the school system and standard of living and lived in Fairfax County, ”she said.

Born in Andhra Pradesh, she completed her school education in Chennai and graduated from the University of Agra before moving to the United States as an immigrant.

