India received $ 463.44 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food sector in the first half of the current fiscal year, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

The country received USD 628.24 million in foreign direct investment in the food industry throughout the 2018/19 financial year and USD 904.90 million in the period 2017/18.

The government has automatically authorized 100 percent of foreign direct investment in food production that is subject to sectoral rules and regulations. In addition, 100% foreign direct investment is permitted by the state in the retail trade of food produced / manufactured in India.

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Food Industry at Lok Sabha, said the country received $ 463.44 million in foreign direct investment in the food industry from April to September 2019 to 2020.

“… in the April-June 2019 quarter, the inflow of ADI shares was $ 329.04 million, up $ 134.40 million on the September 2019 quarter,” he added.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year, a maximum of $ 244.95 million in foreign direct investment was made in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, followed by $ 25.08 million in Maharasthra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and $ 22.99 million in Delhi and part of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana showed the data.

According to the latest annual industry survey, the minister said that invested capital in the registered food processing sector was £ 3.86,350 crore in 2015-16, £ 4.17,695 crore in 2016-17 and £ 17-17 in 2017-17 4.48.938 crore. 18th

In a separate response, he also said that the government will revise the operational guidelines of the Food Processing and Preservation Capacity (CEFPPC) program under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) on January 8 this year have communicated.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industry (MoFPI) does not set up independent food processing industries / projects / units. It offers credit-linked capital subsidies in the form of aid grants for the establishment of various food processing industries / projects / units within the framework of its central sector system PMKSY.

