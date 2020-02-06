Advertisement

India signaled its willingness on Thursday to become a preferred security partner for African countries, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has offered to deploy offshore patrol ships, intercepting boats and unmanned aerial vehicles in addition to Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft against the backdrop of the establishment of military bases in China.

At the first meeting of the Indian-African Defense Ministers on the sidelines of the 11th Defense Exhibition in Lucknow, Singh said that the Indian-African Security Partnership would be based on African priorities.

“Particularly when it comes to defense cooperation, this includes strengthening cooperation and mutual capabilities in the fight against terrorism and extremism, safeguarding our cyberspace and helping the United Nations to promote and maintain peace,” said Singh, a statement by the Department of Defense According. A dozen defense ministers and delegations from countries were present at the Indian-African Defense Ministers’ Conclave as India has set itself the goal of exporting $ 5 billion in military hardware over the next five years.

“India is ready to deliver offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), fast interceptor boats, body and vehicle armor, night vision goggles (NVGs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Dornier aircraft, and weapons and ammunition to our African counterparts.” Said Singh.

The Indian-African Defense Ministers conclave takes place ahead of the fourth Indian-African Summit, which India is expected to host later this year. India hosted the first India-Africa summit in New Delhi in 2008 to reshape its relationship with the continent in the face of the deep slump in China and countries like South Korea.

Other events organized by India ahead of the summit include a meeting of Indian-African agriculture ministers and the annual CII Exim Bank conclave. A senior official from the Indian State Department, T.S. Tirumurthy is currently in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to discuss with the representatives of the African Union the upcoming India-Africa summit.

India’s security relations with Africa have so far focused on training African service personnel and the participation of Indians in the United Nations’ peacekeeping efforts. Recently, however, New Delhi has tried to improve cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean, including those on the east coast of Africa, in order to increase its anti-piracy and poaching capacity. India has made a name for itself as a first aid as in times of crisis in the Indian Ocean. Last week, New Delhi redirected an INS Airavat amphibious warship to Madagascar in the Indian Ocean to help rescue efforts after a cyclone hit the island nation. Such operations help India demonstrate its capabilities as a “net security provider” in the Indian Ocean, as humanitarian and disaster relief efforts serve the purpose of benevolently projecting power, analysts say.

A joint statement released at the end of the meeting of Indian-African Defense Ministers said that India and African countries “agree to our cooperation in improving peacekeeping capacity and peacebuilding efforts, including support to the African Standby Force (ASF ), and through courses such as those at the United Nations Center for Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi. “

“We agree to continue to work in peace and security by sharing experts and expertise, building training programs and capacities, improving support for peacekeeping and post-conflict reconstruction in Africa,” the statement said.

“We are calling for enhanced defense industry cooperation, including through investments, defense equipment software joint ventures, digital defense, research and development, defense equipment supply, spare parts and maintenance, in sustainable and mutually beneficial terms,” ​​said.

“We recognize common security challenges such as terrorism and extremism, piracy, organized crime including trafficking in human beings, drug trafficking, arms smuggling and others, and agree to work together to address them together,” he added.

