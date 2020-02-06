Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

India said on Thursday that it had not suspended Coronavirus flights to China, but added that Indian airlines are free to make their own decisions on the matter.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar also said that visa and e-visa suspension is for Chinese nationals and residents of mainland China, not Hong Kong or other areas.

Kumar also made it clear that Chinese diplomats posted in India are not affected by visas or e-visa embargoes, as their visas are treated in a different process, which is governed by the diplomatic protocol.

When asked whether India was looking for help for China after the outbreak of the corona virus, which has killed nearly 600 people, Kumar said, “We are monitoring the situation very closely. China is making every effort to achieve this deal with the outbreak. If necessary we will be ready to provide any help to China. “

Last weekend, India evacuated 647 Indians from China who were affected by the corona virus. The complex operation was carried out with Beijing’s help, Kumar said. Aside from the evacuees, 10 other Indians said they wanted to return from China, but were unable to complete the health screening process.

“We are in regular contact with them and are reviewing all options for their return,” said Kumar.

When asked whether India would try to evacuate Pakistanis from Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, Kumar said that India had not received such a request from Pakistan. “If the situation develops and we have the resources, we can definitely consider that,” he said.

