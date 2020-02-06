Advertisement

On Thursday in India, the reference to Kashmir was criticized in a joint statement between Pakistan and Malaysia. The Malaysian leadership should develop a better understanding of the facts and recognize that Pakistan remains an epicenter of global terrorism.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India completely rejects references to Kashmir and is an integral and inalienable part of India.

“We once again call on the Malaysian leadership to develop a better understanding of the facts, including the fact that Pakistan is still an epicenter of global terrorism that continues to recruit, train, armed and fund cross-border terrorism against India,” he said ,

A joint statement from Malaysia and Pakistan at the end of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit earlier this week said that the Pakistani Prime Minister raised Kashmir during talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad.

Khan had also thanked Mahathir bin Mohamad for “speaking out” on the Kashmiri issue, the news said.

Relations between India and Malaysia have recently bottomed out after Mahathir made comments on Indian citizenship law and the Kashmir issue. India had subpoenaed the charges against the Malaysian embassy in December and protested vigorously against the Malaysian Prime Minister’s “insensitive” statements that criticized the new citizenship law.

New Delhi had also included palm oil – one of its largest imports from Malaysia – in a list of restricted imports, which means merchants importing palm oil from Malaysia require special government approval.

