NEW DELHI :

India ranks 17th out of the countries most at risk of importing coronavirus cases. The researchers used a mathematical model to determine the expected global spread of the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

So far, India has reported 3 coronavirus positive cases – all from Kerala.

Among the airports in India, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is most at risk, followed by the airports in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The new model for predicting global novel coronavirus cases was developed by researchers from Humboldt University and the Robert Koch Institute in Germany.

“The spread of the virus on an international scale is dominated by air traffic,” says the study.

“Wuhan, the seventh largest city in China with 11 million inhabitants, was the main domestic aviation hub with many international connecting flights before the city was effectively quarantined and Wuhan airport closed on January 23, 2020. By then, the virus had already appeared expanded to other Chinese provinces and other countries, “he added.

The researchers said it was possible to use passenger numbers to estimate how likely the virus was to spread to other areas.

“The busier a flight route is, the more likely an infected passenger will travel this route. With these probabilistic concepts, we calculate the relative import risk for other airports. When calculating the import risk, we also consider connecting flights and travel routes with multiple destinations,” the study says.

The top 10 countries and regions at risk of importing coronavirus cases are by model: Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, United States, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

While Thailand’s national import risk is 2.1 percent, India’s 0.2 percent, the study said.

The model is based on the global aviation network (WAN), which connects around 4,000 airports with more than 25,000 direct connections.

The model takes into account both the current distribution of confirmed cases in mainland China and airport closures that have been implemented as a mitigation strategy.

This network-theoretical model is based on the concept of effective distance and is an extension of a model that was presented in the work “The Hidden Geometry of Complex, Network Driven Contagion Phenomena” published in Science in 2013.

The current outbreak of the 2019 nCoV virus started in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China. While the first cases were reported as early as December 8, 2019, the outbreak gained worldwide attention on December 31, 2019, when the World Health Organization was alerted to “multiple cases of pneumonia” by an unknown virus.

The new virus was soon identified as a novel corona virus and named 2019-nCOV. It belongs to the family of viruses, which include colds and viruses such as SARS and MERS. On January 20, 2020, it was confirmed that the coronavirus can be transmitted between people, which significantly increases the risk of global spread.

The number of fatalities resulting from the novel outbreak of the coronavirus in China rose to 811 on Sunday and exceeded the death toll from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003.

Although approximately 20 countries have confirmed cases, China has identified approximately 99 percent of those infected. The first foreign victims of the virus both died in Wuhan on Saturday.

