Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said Friday that India had offered to evacuate students from all neighboring countries in India, including Pakistan, from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan when the plane was delivered last weekend.

When asked in Rajya Sabha Jaishankar, he replied that India had offered to “bring everyone back in our neighborhood” when New Delhi sent two flights with Air India.

“We were ready not only to bring our people back, but also those from our entire neighborhood who would like it. This was an offer made to all of our neighbors, but only seven Maldivian nationals chose to take advantage of the offer, “Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha, according to an ANI report.

Advertisement

Last week, 647 Indians and 7 Maldives returned with two special flights from Air India from Wuhan to New Delhi, a Chinese city of more than 11 million people that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the evacuation, several video messages have surfaced on social media, in which students from Pakistan have asked for help from India to fly out of China.

When asked on Thursday whether India would support the evacuation of Pakistanis from Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India had not received such a request from Pakistan. “If the situation develops and we have the resources, we can definitely consider that,” he said.

Relations between India and Pakistan were tense last year after a terrorist from a Pakistan-based group who killed 40 Indian paramilitary members committed a suicide bombing on February 14. Relations continued to decline after India repealed a special constitution, which gave Kashmir special status in August and tied it more closely with the rest of India.

In his statement to the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said there are about 80 Indian students who are currently still in Wuhan.

“We estimate there are approximately 80 Indian students who are currently still in Wuhan. Among them were 10 students who had come to the airport but had a fever, so the Chinese authorities did not allow them to board the flight after the investigation, “he was quoted as saying.

“Seventy of them decided to stay in Wuhan and not to be evacuated from the two flights. The embassy is in contact with all students and we monitor their situation regularly, “said the minister.

subjects