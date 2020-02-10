Advertisement

New Delhi: India is due to finalize approval of a $ 2.6 billion military helicopter deal by U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to pull out all the stops for Trump’s trip to reaffirm the strategic relationship between the two countries, marked by sharp trade disparities, to counter China.

India’s defense purchases from the United States have reached $ 17 billion since 2007 as it says goodbye to traditional supplier Russia to modernize its military and reduce its distance from China.

The Cabinet Committee on Mode Security is expected to approve the purchase of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Indian Navy over the next two weeks, a defense official and industry source told Reuters separately.

“It’s a governmental deal, it’s tight,” said the source of the industry.

To shorten the lengthy negotiations between Lockheed and the Indian government, the helicopters stationed on the Indian warships will be purchased through the United States’ overseas distribution channel, through which the two governments agree details of the agreement.

Trump is expected to be on his first official visit to India on February 24, although there is no official announcement yet.

Both countries are working separately on a limited trade agreement before they travel, having previously imposed tariffs on their imports.

Trump has described India as the “Customs King of the World”, but the Modi government has tried to address some of its concerns.

Trade officials have pointed to extensive U.S. arms purchases, from surveillance aircraft to Apache and Chinook helicopters, as evidence of India’s willingness to strengthen strategic ties.

The multi-purpose helicopters will be equipped with Hellfire missiles and are intended to help the Indian Navy submarines in the Indian Ocean, where China is expanding its presence.

Many of the Indian warships have been without a helicopter because of years of underfunding, and the Navy had made their takeover a top priority.

The government has only outlined a modest increase in its defense spending for 2020/21 to $ 73.65 billion in its February 1 budget, part of which will be used to pay a down payment for the purchase of a helicopter, a defense official said.

“We are expecting a positive announcement for the helicopters soon,” said the official on condition of anonymity due to the regulations. “There are limited resources, but there is an allocation.”

The U.S. State Department last year approved the sale of the helicopters to India along with radar, torpedoes, and 10 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.

The release came after the Trump administration introduced a new “Buy American” plan in 2018 that eased sales restrictions and was designed to strengthen the American defense industry and create domestic jobs.

The United States has also offered India the armed version of Guardian drones, which were originally approved for sale as unarmed drones for surveillance purposes. This was the first permit for a country outside of the NATO alliance.

India plans to buy 30 of these unmanned Indian Ocean surveillance aircraft from General Atomics at an estimated price of approximately $ 2.5 billion.

However, the defense attorney said the deal was not immediately likely due to a lack of funds.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

