In order to improve the firepower of the army and air force, India has started developing a tactical Pranash ballistic missile with a range of 200 km.

“The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has started working on the 200 km range of the Pranash ballistic missile, which is said to be armed with conventional warheads,” said the defense officials.

The missile is a further developed version of the Prahar missile with a range of 150 km, which was developed for tactical missions.

The surface-to-surface ballistic missile will be of use to the Air Force and the Army.

The missile trials would be conducted in the next few years and the single-stage solid fuel missile would also be prepared for export to friendly countries, as its strike range is within the permissible limits of international regulations for missile sales.

