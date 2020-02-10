Advertisement

India has considered a train connection for the Pakistani pilgrims’ ferry, which will go to Ajmer in Rajasthan annually, said news on Monday, hoping for a possible thawing of relations between the two countries.

This happened on the back of Pakistan last year after New Delhi lifted special status for the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in August.

There was no immediate confirmation from India’s former ministry. If this is confirmed, India’s move could open a window for a possible thawing of relations between the two countries after tensions escalated in 2019.

Relations between India and Pakistan were initially tense after a terrorist in a Pakistani group detonated a car bomb that killed 40 paramilitary personnel from a security convoy in the Pulwama region of Kashmir.

The lifting of the special status granted to Kashmir as part of a temporary constitutional provision in August led to another congestion that overthrew Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan stated both the Samjhauta Express, which connects Lahore to Delhi, and the Thar Express, which connects Khokhrapar in Pakistan to Munabao in the Barmer district in Rajasthan.

However, the two countries have opened a land corridor to allow Indian pilgrims to cross to Pakistan to pay homage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak is said to have spent the last years of his life.

Several thousand Pakistani pilgrims visit India each year to pray in shrines across India. The sanctuary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer is one of the most popular in India, visited by former Pakistani presidents and prime ministers.

The 9-day 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti starts on February 24 and lasts until March 5.

The train proposed by India is to take Pakistani pilgrims from Attari on the Indian border in Punjab to Ajmer, the news said.

Pakistan has yet to respond to the Indian proposal, the reports said.

