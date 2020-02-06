Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

India reacted sharply to the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement between Pakistan and Malaysia on Thursday, saying that the Malaysian leadership should develop a better understanding of the facts and recognize that Pakistan remains an epicenter of global terrorism.

State Department spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India completely rejects references to Jammu and Kashmir, which are an integral and inalienable part of India.

“We once again call on the Malaysian leadership to develop a better understanding of the facts, including the fact that Pakistan is still an epicenter of global terrorism that continues to recruit, train, armed and fund cross-border terrorism against India,” he said ,

Advertisement

A joint statement by Malaysia and Pakistan at the end of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit noted that the Prime Minister of Pakistan raised the issue of Kashmir during talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad.

Khan also thanked Mahathir bin Mohamad for “speaking out” on the Kashmiri issue.

Relations between India and Malaysia have recently been based on Malaysia’s comments on the Citizenship Act and the Kashmir issue.

India had subpoenaed the charges against the Malaysian embassy in December and protested vigorously against the Malaysian Prime Minister’s “insensitive” statements that criticized the new citizenship law.

subjects