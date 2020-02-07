Advertisement

It could be a relief for Pakistani students trapped in the coronavirus-infested Hubei province of China, as India has announced its readiness to evacuate if Pakistan so requests. According to a PTI report, State Department spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India will consider evacuating Pakistani students if Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan so requests. “The Pakistani government has not asked us to do so, but if such a situation arises and the available resources are taken into account, we can examine it.” PTI quoted Raveesh Kumar as saying.

The explanation comes after Pakistan has refused to carry students from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 560 lives and infected around 28,000 people in mainland China and has spread to more than 20 countries.

Hundreds of Pakistani students trapped in China have desperately asked the Imran Khan government to evacuate them. Pakistan has more than 28,000 students in China, including 500 in the worst hit city, Wuhan.

India flew 654 people, including seven Maldives, from Wuhan on Saturday and Sunday. Pakistani students watched the Indian students leave and posted videos on social media asking their government to do the same.

As global efforts to curb the coronavirus increase, some countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Saudi Arabia, have imposed travel restrictions on China, among others.

