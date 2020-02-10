Advertisement

The mainland elephant is likely to be one of the ten endangered migratory birds listed on the global list of international protection under the United Nations Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Wildlife (CMS).

The inclusion would give the species international protection and enable the disseminating countries to work together to protect the species while naturally migrating across international borders.

The announcement is expected to be made at the upcoming 13th Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wildlife (CMS), which will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India from February 17-22.

While various countries have submitted their proposals, India has proposed to include three species – the Indian elephant, the Great Indian Bustard and the Bengal Florican – in the “Appendix I” to the CMS Convention for Endangered Migratory Species.

Around 47 lakh elephants live in the wild in the 13 distribution countries, 60% of them in India. The government pointed out that the Indian elephant is struggling to survive in a shrinking, degraded and fragmented habitat and is often in conflict with people, apart from threats of poaching and illegal trade.

Since then it has been known that it naturally migrates across international borders. It faces similar challenges in other reach countries and concerted action is needed to protect them.

While the other two species – the Great Indian Bustard and the Bengal Florican – have already been classified as critically endangered and have to collide with power lines when they migrate to neighboring countries, particularly Pakistan and Nepal.

The proposal provides for the government to sign an agreement with the countries in the range to protect these birds from hunting, power line collision, and habitat loss.

Over 1,800 delegates from 130 nations are expected at the UN summit, which brings together states through which migratory animals migrate, and which forms the legal basis for internationally coordinated conservation measures in a migration area.

“Migratory bird and animal species connect the world and we welcome them at home. This is the theme of the conference, “said Prakash Javadekar, EU Minister for the Environment, Forests and Climate Change, here on Monday.” Gibi – The Great Indian Bustard “, one of the endangered species, has been announced as the mascot for the conference.

Javadekar expressed concern about the worldwide decline in the population of migratory species and said the conference will be discussed on all these key problems affecting migratory birds and animals, particularly the emerging threats that are critical to their survival.

Jaguar, Urial, Little Bustard, Antipode Albatross, Oceanic Whitetip Shark and Smooth Hammerhead Shark are other species that could be included in the list of endangered migratory species.