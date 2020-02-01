In the wild life of Hollywood film maestro Robert Evans

Advertisement

Robert Evans – the legendary Hollywood film producer who supported hits like “Chinatown” and “The Godfather” and led a life as wild as any of his films – died. He was 89 years old.

The film master’s publicist confirmed Monday that Evans made his October 26 mansion in his Beverly Hills mansion, but provided no further details.

“Bob Evans produced some of the best films of all time, but the best production of all was his life,” tweeted Brett Morgen, who made a documentary about Evans in 2002 based primarily on his first autobiography.

The always tanned icon with a talent for theater embodied the title of the 1994 memoir: “The child stays in the picture” – always looking for a solution to celebrate a comeback and its approach to the climax of the city of tinsel to resume.

“The higher you get, the lower you can possibly be,” he said in an interview in 2003. “At 9, you make your own decision, come back and win, and you’re done.

“I imagine being a survivor.”

Robert J. Shapera was born in Manhattan in 1930 as the second son of a dentist father and a housewife mother who switched to Evans at the age of 10.

Together with his brother Charles, he was a co-owner of a women’s clothing company, part-time actor and took over the management of Paramount Photos.

Evans, a wanton womanizer, was associated with a chorus of stunning girls along with Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly, and Lana Turner. However, he was terminally unhappy in love and married seven times, with the longest relationship, the three-year “Love Story” actress Ali MacGraw.

Robert Evans and Ali MacGrawAP

In an interview in 2002, he said that Frank Sinatra had to meet him urgently because he wooed Turner – “a terrible alcoholic” – and Gardner – “very sad with her life” at the same time.

Evans’ Curler Coaster Showbiz life seemed stranger than fiction.

It started when, as a 26-year-old co-owner of the Evans Picone women’s clothing company, he jumped into the pool at the Beverly Hills Resort and caught the attention of actress Norma Shearer.

She persuaded the producers to hire Evans, then dark-haired and handsome, to play her husband in the 1957 film “Man of a Thousand Faces”.

After this role, he was signed to Twentieth Century Fox and was an integral part in 1957 as a bullfighter in “The Solar additional Rises”.

When the filmmakers insisted that he wasn’t right, producer Darryl Zanuck visited the set to see for himself and finally said, “The child stays in the picture.”

As soon as the roles dried out, Evans snapped up as Head of Manufacturing at Paramount at just 36 and invented himself to be an accomplished studio manager.

He is credited with transforming the company into a successful machine despite his inexperience, including titles such as “Rosemary’s Child” and “Love Story”.

As a visionary, he chose “The Godfather” while Mario Puzo wrote it anyway and directed the production of Francis Ford Coppola. He ordered the director to work for the film for almost an hour.

The preliminary reduction, Evans explained, was “an expanded, unhealthy trailer for an extremely good film”.

“He had robust instincts, which can be seen in the long history of good films in his profession,” said Coppola to Evans on Monday, recalling the “temptation, attractiveness, enthusiasm, nature and sense of humor” of the colorful figure.

“Could the child stay in the picture at any time,” stated Coppola.

As soon as Evans has informed Esquire about his film screenings, he says: “My company is playing. It’s the playful intuition that makes me tick. “

However, when it came to his liaison officers, Evans wasn’t making the best bets.

After temporary marriages with actresses Sharon Hugueny and Camilla Sparv, he married MacGraw in 1969, they usually had his only boy, Josh Evans.

MacGraw is known to have cheated on Evans with Steve McQueen while spending four months in Texas filming “The Getaway”.

In 1998 he informed Cindy Adams of The Put-up: “If I had to do something about it, I would still be with Ali.”

“It was my ego. Ali warned me: “I’m a sizzling woman. Don’t go away from me for more than two weeks.” Fine, I left her for 4 months. So she left me for Steve McQueen. “

When the story of their breakup made headlines, he claimed that Henry Kissinger was known for helping.

“If I can negotiate with the North Vietnamese, I feel like I can clean up the rapprochement with Ali,” Evans recalled Kissinger.

“Henry,” he replied. “They have international locations, but they don’t know any girls. When it’s over, it’s over.”

Robert EvansAP

Evans was financially robbed of his divorces and developed a deal that allowed him to work independently as a producer. In 1974 Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” quickly became known.

Then came a series of flops with Coppola’s “The Cotton Membership”, “Chinatown” sequel to “The Two Jakes” and the thrillers “Sliver” and “Jade”.

In the late 1970s, Evans was as indebted as his ears – and fell in love with cocaine. He was briefly married to the former Miss America Phyllis George, after whom he campaigned for cocaine possession in 1980.

His life took a good turning point for the melodramatic in 1983 when it became known that he testified in the murder trial against Roy Radin, investor in The Cotton Membership. Evans relied on his lawyers’ recommendation as fifth – which tarnished his identity, although he was in no way associated with any misconduct in the case.

In 1998, he suffered an almost fatal stroke during a cocktail party in honor of director Wes Craven. He later informed a reporter: “A lightning bolt that struck my body. I thought I was dead. I heard Ella Fitzgerald sing: “It’s a fantastic world.”

Although his doctors warned Evans to take care of his well-being, he didn’t stop marrying Catherine Oxenberg, the “Dynasty” actress who was over 30 years his junior. The union was lifted up about 10 days later.

In 1990 he informed Adams that he could not pay his electric payments, but his bestselling memoirs and documentary released a few years later helped him reappear in Hollywood.

The filmmaker appeared on the animated sitcom “Child Infamous” in 2003 and began hosting satellite TV for the PC radio gift “In Mattress with Robert Evans” over the next 12 months.

Shortly after his 75th birthday in 2005, he married his seventh wife, the prominent wife Victoria White. However, their union was closed until 2006.

Evans unveiled his second autobiography, The Fats Woman Sang, in 2013, quoting the title: “The Fats Woman sang, but she forgot the last verse.”

Evans and Paramount last parted ways in July when, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio refused to take care of Robert Evans Productions again.

Evan’s last tweet was a response to a reporter who published his article on the breakup.

“I bet with your ass that I did more in the last month than you in your whole life,” he wrote.

