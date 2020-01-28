In the midst of increasing anti-Semitism, we have to remember people like the Holocaust victim Regine Stern - Angus Robertson

Advertisement

We must never forget the millions of people who died of hate and extremism, writes Angus Robertson.

The Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp was liberated by the Soviet Red Army 75 years ago. The international survivors in the Polish camp yesterday included the last survivor, a group that is disappearing every year. More than a million people were murdered in Auschwitz as part of the Nazi extermination policy to kill Jews, Roma, homosexuals and other minorities.

The memory of the Holocaust is becoming increasingly important as we lose the last living connection to the survivors who courageously witnessed the horrors of the Shoah. Given increasing anti-Semitism and the denial of the Holocaust that is still advocated by extremists, we need to make sure that we don’t forget what happened and that it never happens again.

Over six million Jewish men, women and children were systematically murdered by the Germans and their staff throughout Europe, which was occupied by the Nazis. Two thirds of European Jews were exterminated.

This week, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of his country’s government for failing to protect the Jews in World War II. He said that some Dutch officials resisted during the Nazi occupation, but too many simply did what they were told.

Righteous among the peoples

Scotland’s only Holocaust victim is one of the people who died to save Jews. Jane Haining was a Church of Scotland missionary, whose mission in Budapest was at St. Stephen’s Church in Stockbridge.

She taught Hungarian Jewish girls and was sent to her death in Auschwitz. Through her efforts, the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum recognized her as one of the righteous among the peoples.

To ensure that the millions of victims of the Holocaust are remembered, Yad Vashem has launched an initiative that encourages us to commemorate a specific person through their online memorial wall.

I remember Regine Stern, née Gelding, who was born in Linz on the Rhine in 1893 and lived in Bad Homberg in Germany. She was murdered in 1941. How ironic that she should be someone from the same part of the country as my relatives who lived nearby.

Regardless of where we come from, we have direct and indirect connections to the dark history of our continent. On the Holocaust Memorial Day, we also remember the other genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Darfur and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Memory of Srebrenica

In Edinburgh, Lord Provost Frank Ross held a worthy commemoration in front of the city chambers, in which he laid a wreath. He was followed by a delegation of faith and community groups, as well as survivors of the genocide, including Hasan Hasanovic.

Hasan survived the genocide in Srebrenica in 1995 when Bosnian Serb troops murdered more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

I visited Srebrenica with Hasan when I took the first Scottish delegation to Bosnia to remember Srebrenica. His story of escape, survival, and the obligation to tell the story of what happened is both disturbing and inspiring.

I also visited Auschwitz-Birkenau with a delegation of Scottish school children and the Holocaust Memorial Trust. Going to those places where terrible deeds have been done leaves an indelible memory.

We must all commit to remembering the millions of innocent people who have died of hate and extremism. If we don’t learn the lessons of history, we are doomed to repeat their horrors.

