In the absence of support, the Palestinians are withdrawing calls for the United States to vote against the Trump plan

UNITED NATIONS, United States – The Palestinians abandoned their request for a vote in the UN Security Council on Tuesday, February 11, hoping to reject President Donald Trump’s peace plan, the government of which has pressured critics, diplomats said.

The resolution introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia did not threaten to vote in favor of 9 out of 15. The AFP diplomats informed that the prerequisite for the assumption was that a permanent member did not veto.

A diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the United States had put “very strong pressure” on other countries in the Security Council, including the threat of economic retaliation.

Despite the setback, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak to the Security Council on Tuesday about Trump’s plan for January 28, which paves the way for the Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank, but also enables a demilitarized Palestinian state.

“The consultations are still ongoing,” said Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat about the proposed resolution.

The Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, urged Abbas to cancel his trip by accusing him of thinking about the past and asking him to focus on the future.

The United States would certainly veto a resolution that criticizes its plan.

However, diplomats said it was far from certain that the Palestinians could rerun the December 2017 vote, in which all 14 other Security Council members denounced Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Heated discussions about the solution

The United States has proposed a number of amendments to the draft resolution that could be voted on at the Abbas meeting.

In the AFP’s proposals, the United States would significantly change the text to remove references to lines prior to the 1967 Six Day War, in which Israel conquered the West Bank as the basis of peace.

It would also cut out a statement that Jewish settlements built in the West Bank since 1967 are illegal, a position that represents practically every country except the United States and Israel.

The United States is also trying to remove a language that equated East Jerusalem with the occupied West Bank.

The Trump plan provides for the controversial holy city to be recognized as the undivided capital of Israel and to build a Palestinian capital on the outskirts.

While the United States acknowledges that the Trump plan “deviates from internationally approved guidelines and parameters,” the resolution calls for the Security Council to “welcome the discussion on this proposal to advance the cause of peace.”

The diplomats doubted that a vote could also take place at a later date because the positions are very different.

Departments below the surface

The Palestinian leadership has received support from the Arab League, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, and most recently from the African Union, which have all rejected the Trump plan.

However, the positions of the individual countries are more complicated. As Tunisia pushed for the UN resolution, it abruptly withdrew its UN ambassador and raised speculation that the Arab state had been pressured by Washington.

After appearing at the United Nations on February 6, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, who led his venture in the Middle East, said there was a “ton of rifts” against the plan.

He pointed to the divisions within the European Union that failed to make a critical joint declaration that was rejected by a handful of states like Hungary, led by right-wing populist Viktor Orban.

Of the four members of the European Union who sit on the Security Council, two – Germany and Estonia – appeared to be ready to abstain from a vote that criticized the US plan, diplomats said.

The other two members are France and Belgium. A fifth member of the European Union on the Security Council, Great Britain, left the block at the end of last month.

Israel and the United States are also optimistic that they will at least gain subdued support from the Arab states that traditionally support the Palestinians, with the Gulf monarchies united with Israel in their hostility to Iran.

Bahrain’s ambassadors, Oman, United Arab Emirates, attended Trump’s unveiling of the plan, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who later held a breakthrough meeting with the top general of Sudan.

Netanyahu has welcomed Trump’s plan that Israel would maintain sovereignty as far as the Jordanian border, even if there were a Palestinian state. – Rappler.com