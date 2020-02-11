In some theaters, BIRDS OF PREY films are renamed

Advertisement

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) was renamed Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey on the websites of some major theater chains, including AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark.

Some other major chains (including Landmark Theaters, Arclight Cinemas and IMAX Theaters) list the title as simple birds of prey, without subtitles – although it is unclear whether this is a change or how you listed it before. In this way, Warner Bros.’s official social media list the title in both the page title and the exhibited media – although neither the official Twitter nor Facebook of the film appear to show the subtitle at any time.

At least two major theater chains, Alamo Drafthouse and Studio Movie Grill, still run the film’s title as Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn),

The change was first noticed by Twitter user Stitch Kingdom, who posted a screenshot of the AMC website. ScreenRant later said they independently confirmed that the change was specifically requested by Warner Bros.

General online ticket sellers Atom Tickets and Fandango both list the full original title of the film. Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn), Fandango is partially owned by Warner Bros.