Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Kirsten Dunst is out for revenge and throws a dark cloud over Sunshine State in the primary official trailer for Showtime’s 10-episode comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which premiered on August 25 (September 10).

Per Showtime’s official synopsis follows the 1992 sequence “Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a water park worker with a minimum wage, who plans and records her method in the ranks of the Founders American Merchandise (FAM) – the iconic, flag-waving – A billion dollar pyramid scheme that made her take the first place. It was headed by the highly effective Obie Garbeau II (Ted Levine). Krystal has decided to live a higher life for herself, delves deeply into the FAM and develops a kinky relationship with Cody (Theodore Pellerin), the most loyal and fanatical follower of the FAM, until her company together with Ernie (Mel Rodriguez) , her lovely water park boss, and his FAM-skeptical wife Bets (Beth Ditto). “

Other permanent members are Usman Ally (Veep), Julie Benz (Dexter), Melissa De Sousa (Women of the Ordinance), John Earl Jelks (Real Detective), Sharon Lawrence (Shameless), Josh Fadem (higher name Saul) and Da ‘. Vine Pleasure Randolph (Empire), Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth) and Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies).

Advertisement

Press PLAY on the trailer above to watch Dunst’s rise to the top first Write a comment with your ideas below: Are you going south next month?