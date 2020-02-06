In Praise of Al Pacino's Luxury-Magician Awards Season Style

Advertisement

If you are old and famous, you need a stylist that makes you look like Christian Bale. You know: tasteful, conservative, able to be nicely shot in the audience during every acceptance speech by Meryl Streep. Normally before they take you in public, they cut your hair close to your head and your suit close to your body and dress you in simple fabrics sharp enough to erase the fact that you’re probably wrinkled and wrinkled and don’t understand why someone should dress like or listen to Billie Eilish. Do you know that you are old? In Hollywood you are supposed to grow old like Anthony Hopkins grew old. I bet every elder stylist in Hollywood has a photo of Anthony Hopkins from the 2015 Oscars, attached to his mirror like a hairdresser has pictures of Brad Pitt.

But do you know what 2020 Al Pacino does? Well, he doesn’t do the damn Anthony Hopkins. That’s why it’s best at the price season, if you ask me. I mean, don’t get me wrong – I love Anthony Hopkins and would like to sit next to him at a dinner sponsored by a handbag company. But Al Pacino is destroying America. He’s the only person who shook me off my red carpet during the Golden Globes. Fuck it: I say he is the bravest man in an American way. Dressing like Genghis Khan in a disco or Queen Anne on the way to decapitation is not so brave in 2020. Dressing like you play bass in an avant-garde jazz jazz ensemble when you are at the Screen Actors Guild Awards … that is brave.

Al Pacino doesn’t look like a man with a stylist. He looks like Steven Tyler’s road manager from the 80s who has not left Topanga Canyon since the Doobie Brothers split up and only remains bound to the outside world by his cat sitter, the Factor’s Deli deliverer and the silk scarf boxes he is flown in weekly from Antibes. Look at Pacino at the step and repeat with his giant mane of clear 79-year-old hair: no one “saves” Al Pacino from himself. And what is better than that? What is better than seeing someone on a red carpet and actually having an idea of ​​what it’s all about? He is Al Pacino! He doesn’t go to the background.

I didn’t know what the term “landscape chewing” meant until I read reviews of Al Pacino movies. And look at his outfit at the Globes: that is a tailor-made suit for eating an entire Hollywood lot. It has crumbs everywhere. Do you want to know what’s in the mind of a Boomer? Like really in there? In the spirit of every seventy year old, a vision of himself as Al Pacino is on his way to a chic Hollywood dinner, dressed as a former member of the E Street Band, dressed as a legendary magician. No shitty bar mitzvah magician. A man who will make all of Las Vegas disappear. If he can just find his reading glasses.

Look, don’t you like it? Nice. It’s not for you anyway. It is the fantasy of Al Pacino, we just watch it on Instagram. You can preserve your respectable older actors who went through the Christian Bale machine, your army of castrated former wild men who look dull and modern. I’m taking Al Pacino. Get ready, Oscars, because this man is going to demolish the house. And possibly also saw a woman in two while she played the saxophone.