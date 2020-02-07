In photos: Dirty Honey Bring Good Ol 'Rock'n'Roll to Brooklyn (1/5)

Advertisement

Dirty Honey has experienced some great heights in a relatively short time. The Los Angeles-based blues rockers released their self-titled EP debut in March 2019 and have since been the first unsigned act to lead the Billboard mainstream rock charts with their single “When I’m Gone”. Now they climb the charts again with the song “Rolling 7s”, which is also the name of their current headlining US tour.

The tour ended on Wednesday evening (February 5th) at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, New York, with a sold out show. The British rockers The Amazons served as the opening act and showed a lot of bragging rights on their first tour of the USA. Frontman Matt Thomson showed powerful guitar work and dynamic vocals when The Amazons supported their album Future Dust from 2019. The band ended the 45-minute set with the song “Black Magic” from their self-titled debut album in 2017, with Thomson expressing his desire to return to the United States.

Dirty Honey then stepped onto the stage for her set, and front man Marc Labelle paused to discuss whether he should open up to big acts like Slash and play their own headlining tour in the United States. The mix of rock and blues of the band blended seamlessly into their performance. After playing through the song “Heartbreaker”, everyone except the drummer Corey Coverstone left the stage and let him roll through a booming solo. Guitarist John Notto and bassist Justin Smolian performed their own solos throughout the set.

Overall, Dirty Honey’s show felt like a setback for hard rock titans like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith. Labelle even wore a vintage Aerosmith t-shirt during the performance, as his impressive vocals and exuberant stage presence contributed to an unforgettable performance. Together with their hits “When I’m Gone” and “Rolling 7s” the set contained some songs that still have to be released. Dirty Honey even threw in cover versions of Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” and Aerosmith’s “Last Child”, the latter of which were recently recorded and praised by Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton.

Both bands are welcome rock throwbacks with a hint of new school flair. The tour continues with a gig on February 28th in Los Angeles. The full itinerary can be found on the Dirty Honey website. Also take a look at our photos and the set list of the Brooklyn show.

Photo gallery: Dirty honey and the amazons in the knitting factory in Brooklyn (click to enlarge and scroll):

All photos by Oliver Peric

Dirty Honey Setlist:

scar

Break yourself up

Fire gone

The cable

heartbreaker

Solo drums

On the other side of the road

Bound

Last Child (Aerosmith Cover)

Guitar solo

When I’m gone

Bass solo

Whole Love (Zeppelin Cover)

7s roll