In Orange County, Kobe Bryant grew from basketball's enfant terrible to a “typical father”

The last Saturday in Kobe Bryant’s life was like every typical weekend for the retired Lakers superstar.

He brought a daughter to the mall. Accompanied another to a basketball game. Scheduled Sunday morning outing with friends.

And slept with his family in their home in Orange County.

For almost 20 years, one of the most famous athletes surprisingly lived in public in this most unlikely place.

He lived in Newport Coast, a residential complex with a million dollar view of the Pacific. The route from there to the Lakers facility in El Segundo and home games at Staples Center were so impractical that Bryant chartered helicopters as often as possible. It’s far from the publishers and Hollywood studios that Bryant wanted to conquer after retiring.

But for a man with an estimated $ 680 million in career earnings and an aspiring business empire, Orange County was exactly what he wanted.

It was his safe room.

Here Bryant turned from basketball enfant terrible, one who has suffered allegations of rape and marriage disagreement. The eternal child who likes to visit Disneyland. Who had his favorite Mexican restaurant?

In Orange County, Bryant took his last flight before the helicopter that carried him, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others in Bryant’s league orbit crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

The tragedy hit the world hard, but nowhere was it harder than in Newport, where seven of the victims lived.

A community that is often mocked as Frou-Frou and is not in contact with the rest of Orange County hurts and remembers places you expect and don’t.

On social media, Chris Trumpour shared a photo his wife of Bryant had taken at a Seal Beach basketball tournament in September in which the daughters of Bryant and Trumpour played.

“He was just a typical father,” said the Orange resident. “Like the rest of us.”

During a candlelight vigil on Sunday night at nearby Newport Ridge Community Park, Jill Yank remembered how her 23-year-old son named Kobe went to the pickup desk at the local Starbucks at the same time as the more famous Kobe. Another time, Bryant helped Yank’s mother bring the groceries to her car and they talked about their hometown of Philadelphia together for 15 minutes.

“We all only know him as Kobe, one person,” said Yank.

Mario Nunes hung his Bryant jersey on one of the tables in front of the Pavilions grocery store in the Newport Coast Shopping Center on Monday morning. The 50-year-old said he saw Bryant in the store every few weeks.

“He was always cool with me,” he said. “He was always friendly. He signed a few basketballs here and there. “

Nunes took out his cell phone to show some of the pictures he’d taken with Bryant over the years – including one that he said was shortly after the Lakers won their last championship in 2010.

“He is the only one,” exclaimed Michael Young, who was standing nearby.

The 40-year-old Young said he would continue to visit Bryant regularly during the three years that he worked as an employee at the pavilions. When he heard the news of Bryant’s death, Young said his first reaction was “No way. I cried.”

Although it was a common sight, Young and Nunes said the shock of seeing the superstar in the flesh never subsided – no matter how many times he came to the pavilions or walked to the Starbucks in the same mall.

“It’s like he’s still here,” said Young. “His mind is all around us.”

The coastal communities and southern towns in Orange County have long attracted athletes interested in large homes and privacy. However, many who bought homes here did so after retirement, as an investment, or as a temporary location while playing for the Southern California professional sports teams.

Kobe Bryant has settled here for love.

His wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, was the daughter of a Mexican immigrant who raised her in Anaheim and Garden Grove, older towns that are geographically and atmospherically far from Newport Coast.

Laine started seeing Bryant as a junior at Marina High in Huntington Beach after the two met while filming a music video for the shooter’s never-released rap album. The relationship was so distracting for campus life that school officials asked them to use their retirement home for independent study.

They were married shortly before the age of 19.

In 2002, Bryant bought a $ 4 million home in Newport Coast. The couple went through highs and lows – a rape allegation made against a Bryant hotel hotel in Colorado in 2003, a former maid’s 2009 lawsuit alleging workplace abuse in Bryant’s household (the case was resolved and dismissed), and one Divorce that was filed was eventually dropped – heavily covered by the national media.

But nobody seemed to care about it.

Instead, stories reigned about Kobe’s personal goodness.

On Monday morning, 81-year-old Maria Paun used her walking aid to bring a selection of pink flowers to the front of the Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar and put them on a bench. It was years ago, she said, that she was sitting on a bench in school with Bryant when he was waiting to pick up one of his daughters. She was waiting for her granddaughter.

“He hugged me and said,” I like your accent, grandma, “she said.” He was tall and he was someone and I am nobody, but he bent down to hug me. And I never forget that hug. “

Paun said it was no accident that she was wearing a purple sweater on Monday morning. She did this because “he liked the color.”

“It’s hard for me and it’s hard for everyone,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Everyone seemed to have a Bryant story and knew at least one place they were visiting. There was the AMC 30 theater in orange. El Camino Real in Fullerton for Mexican food and Javier on Crystal Cove Promenade for an evening. The private terminal at John Wayne Airport where Bryant started regularly.

In the Anteater Recreation Center on the UC Irvine campus, staff and students accepted the news that, according to Greg Rothberg, the head of Campus Recreation, Bryant had died “pretty hard”. Bryant had trained alongside students for years.

“I think it only speaks for the fact that he sees himself as everyone, as much as possible,” said Rothberg. “He was happy to hang out with students more or less and experience this life.”

On Monday afternoon, a large collection of coupons from well-wishers walked across the front lawn that led to Bryant’s neighborhood. Those who visited the provisional monument came from antiquity with flowers, candles, balloons, basketball, jerseys and even a bottle of bourbon.

When a woman saw the cluster, she immediately burst into tears.

“It’s surreal,” said 57-year-old Alan Throckmorton from San Clemente. “It’s just a surreal sadness.”

