In North Korea, nuclear and missile programs were improved in 2019 in violation of sanctions: United Nations report

Advertisement

By: Reuters |

Published: February 11, 2020, 8:03:30 am

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, smiles after testing an unspecified missile at an unknown location in North Korea. (AP)

Advertisement

North Korea continued to improve its nuclear and missile programs in violation of United Nations sanctions last year. This emerges from a confidential United Nations report published by Reuters on Monday.

The country also imported illegally refined oil and exported $ 370 million of coal using Chinese barges, the report added.

The 67-page report to the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee for North Korea, due to be released next month, appears as the United States attempts to resume deadlocked denuclearization talks with North Korea.

“In 2019, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) did not stop its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which it continued to expand in violation of Security Council resolutions,” wrote the independent observers of the United States’ sanctions.

“Despite its extensive indigenous capabilities, it uses unauthorized external procurement for some components and technologies.”

North Korea has been subject to United States sanctions since 2006. They have been strengthened by the 15-member Security Council over the years to cut funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFER

The sanction monitors said that North Korea, in a new attempt to circumvent sanctions, had started bargeing out millions of tons of goods that had been banned since 2017.

“According to one member state, the DPRK exported 3.7 million tons of coal at an estimated value of $ 370 million between January and August 2019,” the report said.

“According to the Member State, most of the DPRK’s coal exports, an estimated 2.8 million tonnes, were made via ship-to-ship transfers from DPRK-flagged ships to Chinese barges.”

The unidentified Member State informed observers that barges had delivered coal directly to three ports in Hangzhou Bay, China, and to facilities along the Yangtze River.

US observers also said a member state reported that North Korea had exported at least one million tons of sand from river dredgers worth at least $ 22 million to Chinese ports.

Pyongyang ally China has repeatedly announced that it will implement the United States’ sanctions.

In a statement, China’s mission to the United Nations described any allegations against China as “unfounded.”

“China has consistently and seriously followed its international commitments in implementing Security Council resolutions on the DPRK, and has suffered tremendous losses and pressure,” said a spokesman for the Chinese mission to the United States.

The sanction monitors reported that North Korea continued to import illegally refined petroleum through ship-to-ship shipments and direct deliveries.

Since 2017, the U.S. Security Council has limited annual refined petroleum imports from North Korea to 500,000 barrels. US observers reported that Pyongyang imported refined oil between January 1 and October 31 of last year that exceeded the “multiple” ceiling.

“UNINTENDED EFFECTS”

While UN sanctions are not expected to harm North Korean civilians, the UN report said, “There is little doubt that UN sanctions have had unintended effects on the humanitarian situation and relief efforts, although access to data and evidence is limited and there is no reliable method that distinguishes UN sanctions from other factors. “

Russia and China have raised concerns that sanctions could harm North Korean civilians and expressed hope that easing some of the restrictions could help overcome the Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talk stall.

But the United States, France, and Britain said it was not time to consider lifting sanctions.

North Korea has said it is no longer bound by the obligation to stop nuclear and missile tests and has accused the US of not meeting the 2019 deadline to show more flexibility in nuclear talks and “brutal and inhuman” sanctions.

The United States report states that North Korea conducted 13 missile tests and fired at least 25 missiles last year, including new types of short-range ballistic missiles and submarine-launched missiles.

“It has further developed the infrastructure and capacity for its missile program,” said the observers.

The sanction monitors also concluded that North Korea continued to conduct cyber attacks against financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide.

“These attacks have resulted in loss of money and illegal income from the DPRK in violation of financial sanctions,” the report said.

“These attacks are low-risk, highly rewarded, difficult to detect, and their sophistication can frustrate the attribution.”

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.