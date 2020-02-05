In Meghan Markle's New Life in Canada With Prince Harry and Baby Archie

Advertisement

The dust has settled on the surprising announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they are stepping down from their roles in the royal family … and have started their much more private new life in Canada. People learned from people close to them what had happened to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they got used to their new normal.

They really love it … and they really try to keep their everyday life out of the press. An insider told people that Meghan deliberately keeps her friends close. “She’s holding back while things calm down,” said the source.

But a friend told the outlet that everything is fine on Vancouver Island where they are now. “They both love to be outside and loved it there,” said the friend.

Advertisement

“You are enjoying a quiet life,” continued the source. “They go for long walks, they do yoga and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs. “

By the way, they are not upset about losing the use of their HRH titles – one of the conditions for their resignation from royal duties. “Harry doesn’t care about the titles,” said a source among the two. “He doesn’t care; it never has.”

To be honest, they are just happy that the drama is over, a friend said: “This decision (to go) has taken a long time, and they are relieved that they did. A weight was removed from her shoulders. “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).