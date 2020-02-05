In Historic Break with Party, Mitt Romney says he will vote for Trump's conviction

Advertisement

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who is expected by Republican counterparts to exonerate Donald Trump, said today that he would vote to convict the president for abuse of power. Romney is the first GOP senator to break out of his party and the first senator in history to vote to sentence an president of the same party in an impeachment process.

Romney said: “The serious question that the constitutional senators have to answer is whether the president has committed such an extreme and immense act that it rises to the level of high crime and misdemeanor. Yes he has. … The president is guilty of horrific abuse of public trust. What he was doing was not perfect. No, it was an obvious attack on the right to vote, our national security and our core values. … I swore an oath to God to practice impartial justice. I am deeply religious. My belief is at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before God as enormously logical. “

