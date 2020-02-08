In Himachal, the Una district helps women to become nurses: Ab beti aage badao

Advertisement

Written by Rajesh Chander Sharma

| Una |

Updated: February 9th 2020, 7:19:06 am

Nine selected for the General Nursing Midwifery course. Express Photo

Her mother bedridden, father and brother dead, younger sister sick, Ritu Rani could have given up. Instead, she chose a different route. The 21-year-old from Raipur Marwari village in Una, Himachal Pradesh, went to the office of Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar and said to him: “Job chahiye aur padhna hai (I need a job, but I want to study too).”

Impressed by Rani’s chewing gum, the DC visited her home the next day and soon worked out a solution for Rani and eight other girls who were in a similar situation to them. Now the district administration has “adopted” the nine and enrolled them in a three-year general midwifery care course, all of which were paid for.

“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. It’s okay, ”says Kumar. “Now the next step should be, beti aage badao (take the daughter forward).”

For the DC, charity begins at home. He personally sponsored the education of two girls. While one is taking a nursing course in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, the other is taking part in a tourism and hospitality course in Phagwara in Punjab.

District Program Officer (ICDS) Satnam Singh and his team stated that they created the list of nine girls based on who most needed help. “I went to an educational institution and explained our intention. When I came back a girl came running and told her story. It was so touching. I was shortlisted, ”says Singh.

Nanda Hospital, based in Nanda, runs the midwifery course and the owner, Dr. S K Nanda says it was his way of giving something back to society. “When the DC Sahib approached me, I immediately agreed to cut the fees in half. The remaining half is borne by the administration. “Nanda said the hospital would give candidates an additional 10% to 20% discount on fees.

Among those selected for the course is Kanchan Chaudhary, 18, a resident of the village of Nagonli who is looked after by her grandparents after her father died and her mother remarried. Since her grandfather is dependent on MNREGA wages and adopts Uncle Una dist 9 girls, they receive free nursing training. DC says it’s time for the farmer to make ends meet is a family struggle.

Nikita Thakur, 17, from Sanghnai Village, is an orphan whose parents are both dead. Praveen Kumari, 18, from the village of Dehlan, lost her mother to cancer, after which her father abandoned her and her sister. “I wanted to start with banking. But God had other plans, ”says Praveen, who stays with her grandparents.

Rajandeep Kaur, 18, from the village of Sanoli, was also destitute after her father’s death. He had cancer and married her mother again. Rajandeep, who could not afford to become a doctor for cost reasons, sees the nursing course as a godsend. “My dream is being fulfilled,” she says.

Among the other selected girls is Amarpreet Kaur, 18, also from the village of Sanoli, whose father died in an accident and whose mother has been missing since then. “I wanted to join the army, but now I want to continue on this course,” she says.

18-year-old Ritika Sahota from Heeran Thara village reports that both parents are dead.

Sheetal Bhatia (20) from the village of Dangoh, whose father has been bedridden for two years, is one of the oldest women selected. Her mother starts working at MNREGA and hardly supports the family, including a son and daughter who are at school. Sheetal says she hopes to get a good job after the course.

Deeksha Patial, 17, also an orphan, lives at school with her grandmother in the village of Amb, along with a sister and a brother. Deeksha hopes to have a degree in nursing at some point, as this would “guarantee a job”.

Rani tells how the DC not only registered her for the course, but also sanctioned her family Rs 25,000. “He’s like my father,” she says.

