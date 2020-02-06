In Colorado schools, students fight for free menstrual products

Advertisement

DENVER – Students at Arvada West High School urge lawmakers to act on menstrual products.

Julia Trujillo and her friends Julia and Piper gathered on the western steps of the Capitol on Thursday to support House Bill 1131.

HB 1131 is providing around $ 450,000 to schools to provide free menstrual products such as tampons to students who need them.

“If we care about the education and dignity of our youth, we are committed to supporting the menstrual hygiene program in schools,” Trujillo told legislators Thursday.

“It is worth bringing old products to the most vulnerable areas in our state, and that is important,” added Trujillo.

Arvada West students successfully raised money last year to offer products for free in their own schools.

The House Education Committee passed HB 1131 on Thursday afternoon. It will next be heard by the House Appropriations Committee.

